Huge sale crashes the prices of many new and refurbished Amazon Echo and Kindle devices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 03, 2021, 9:37 AM
Woot shoppers can currently save big on loads of interesting gadgets, ranging from mid-range and high-end Google Pixel smartphones released in recent years to more than a dozen different Amazon-made products supporting Alexa voice assistance.

Incredibly enough, the Amazon-owned e-tailer has several popular smart speakers and e-book readers on sale at pretty much unbeatable prices in brand-new condition, as well as a bunch of other used devices covered by 90-day warranties that are obviously even cheaper.

The lengthy list of 24-hour-only bargains is arguably headlined by a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged second-gen Echo fetching just $39.99 in an international version including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Released back in 2017, this "standard" smart speaker is now two whole generations behind the times, nonetheless promising to deliver "room-filling" sound while fulfilling largely the same voice-controlled tasks as the latest Echo variant.

Interestingly, the larger and significantly more versatile first-gen Echo Plus is available at the exact same price with a built-in smart home hub added to its skill set, and for a limited time, you can get a 1-year warranty with this brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged bad boy as well.

Believe it or not, several other Echo models are on sale at even lower prices than 40 bucks today only, although you'll have to make do with a 90-day Woot warranty and "cosmetic blemishes" if you want to keep your spending to a minimum. The first-gen Echo, the Echo Spot, and the OG Echo Show can be purchased for $24.99, $29.99, and $34.99 respectively in used condition ranging from "acceptable" to "very good."

While considerably more expensive, Amazon's 2017-released Kindle Oasis (9th Gen) can also be a solid bargain for hardcore fans of good old fashioned e-readers, costing anywhere between $149.99 and $189.99 in brand-new condition with a 1-year warranty included and various storage and connectivity options.

