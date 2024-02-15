Smart glasses will help you hear, not see. But will you trust your AI eyewear with your ears?

“I don’t know what this thing in front of me is, but I’ll research!”

"That’s really weird."

You just need your (smart) glasses on.

Why glasses?

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

might

What do they do?





Speaking of the Google Glass, let's remind ourselves why this legendary device was discontinued: it was hit with a wave of criticism and it could not withstand. Privacy advocates were concerned that people with Google Glass may be able to identify strangers in public using facial recognition, or secretly record and broadcast private conversations. On top of that, cyber forensics experts at the University of Massachusetts said they found a way to steal smartphone and tablet passwords using Google Glass with a software program that uses Google Glass to track finger shadows as someone types in their password.



Back to the smart glasses, though: There are many more examples – the RayNeo X2 Lite and the RayNeo X2, the upcoming Frame by Brilliant Labs, the Solos AirGo 3, etc.



The smart glasses can be thought of as an AI assistant, only faster in certain real-life situations. Why bother reaching out for your pocket, taking out your smartphone (don’t drop it on the concrete), unlocking it, navigating to Google Lens, taking a picture of whatever you’re interested in, waiting for the phone to do its magic, then using your eyes to read through the search results.



Instead, the smart glasses will do all of that for you faster, easier and potentially better. For now, they are far from perfect and need much more refinement, but that will happen soon.



Of course, there’s a great potential for smart glasses to help people with impaired vision, but that’s not this article’s point.



The search for Search (this is how we got Circle to Search)

Let’s go back to the smartphone realm for a change. You can’t possibly have missed the



Living in times with unprecedented levels of access to knowledge, wisdom, information, data and content (TikTok videos sum all of that up nicely). We want more, much more. We want to know it all right now.



It’s easy to see why companies are obsessed with developing and selling tools that quench our information/content/data thirst. Or, if you’re into a different kind of explanation, you have to just ask yourself who gets to decide what information your AI assistant is providing you with. “Grima Wormtongue” – that’s the result my smart assistant is providing me with upon asking it “What was the name of that crook from Lord of the Rings that was advising King Theoden?”. Oh, the irony…



Anyway, the hunger for information is real. Hence, the glasses are getting smart and they’ll talk to us. Are we going to listen?



For finals

It’s a bit ironic, but the more we use our eyes to see (with smart glasses), the more we’d have to use our ears. Next thing, you know, we’ll have to use our brains even more. Wait, wasn’t the whole idea of smart wearables to make us think less?



Jokes aside, I’m having a hard time imagining the smart glass craze that’s about to unfold in the next few years not manifesting itself in all sorts of ugly scenarios. Not even to mention the privacy nightmare when everyone starts wearing smart glasses that pack POV cameras.



Yes, it’s hypocritical to dismiss this technology entirely, because, after all, for thousands of years, we went to external sources – be it books, films, or persons – for extra knowledge and facts.



I’m just not sure if these AI assistants will be objective if that’s even possible, but only time will tell.



But I’m looking forward to those POV videos of people saying/doing stupid things. I can even hear their excuses: “My AI smart glasses told me so!”



I can’t wait. Speaking of the Google Glass, let's remind ourselves why this legendary device was discontinued: it was hit with a wave of criticism and it could not withstand. Privacy advocates were concerned that people with Google Glass may be able to identify strangers in public using facial recognition, or secretly record and broadcast private conversations. On top of that, cyber forensics experts at the University of Massachusetts said they found a way to steal smartphone and tablet passwords using Google Glass with a software program that uses Google Glass to track finger shadows as someone types in their password.Back to the smart glasses, though: There are many more examples – the RayNeo X2 Lite and the RayNeo X2, the upcoming Frame by Brilliant Labs, the Solos AirGo 3, etc.The smart glasses can be thought of as an AI assistant, only faster in certain real-life situations. Why bother reaching out for your pocket, taking out your smartphone (don’t drop it on the concrete), unlocking it, navigating to Google Lens, taking a picture of whatever you’re interested in, waiting for the phone to do its magic, then using your eyes to read through the search results.Instead, the smart glasses will do all of that for you faster, easier and potentially better. For now, they are far from perfect and need much more refinement, but that will happen soon.Of course, there’s a great potential for smart glasses to help people with impaired vision, but that’s not this article’s point.Let’s go back to the smartphone realm for a change. You can’t possibly have missed the Galaxy AI unveiling alongside the Galaxy S24 announcement. At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung emphasized greatly on the Galaxy AI and on the Circle to Search feature. Long story short, this one allows you to enable a Google search for things you see on your display. If you’re watching a YouTube video about poisonous plants and you come across one you’re not familiar with, you can circle it and get instantaneous results about the object you’ve chosen.Living in times with unprecedented levels of access to knowledge, wisdom, information, data and content (TikTok videos sum all of that up nicely). We want more, much more. We want to know it all right now.It’s easy to see why companies are obsessed with developing and selling tools that quench our information/content/data thirst. Or, if you’re into a different kind of explanation, you have to just ask yourself who gets to decide what information your AI assistant is providing you with. “Grima Wormtongue” – that’s the result my smart assistant is providing me with upon asking it “What was the name of that crook from Lord of the Rings that was advising King Theoden?”. Oh, the irony…Anyway, the hunger for information is real. Hence, the glasses are getting smart and they’ll talk to us. Are we going to listen?It’s a bit ironic, but the more we use our eyes to see (with smart glasses), the more we’d have to use our ears. Next thing, you know, we’ll have to use our brains even more. Wait, wasn’t the whole idea of smart wearables to make us think less?Jokes aside, I’m having a hard time imagining the smart glass craze that’s about to unfold in the next few years not manifesting itself in all sorts of ugly scenarios. Not even to mention the privacy nightmare when everyone starts wearing smart glasses that pack POV cameras.Yes, it’s hypocritical to dismiss this technology entirely, because, after all, for thousands of years, we went to external sources – be it books, films, or persons – for extra knowledge and facts.I’m just not sure if these AI assistants will be objective if that’s even possible, but only time will tell.But I’m looking forward to those POV videos of people saying/doing stupid things. I can even hear their excuses: “My AI smart glasses told me so!”I can’t wait.