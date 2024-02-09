Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Improved camera performance for the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses comes with a Version 2 update
Wouldn’t it be great if the Vision Pro’s weight was under 2 ounces (instead of 20) and its price was $349 (instead of $3,499)? Too much daydreaming is not good even on a Friday.

However, if we want to put some smart technology on our face that’s under 2 ounces and costs around $349, we’re fortunate enough to have the Meta and Ray-Ban’s collaboration: the Smart Glasses.

Now, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses get a software update that brings them to Version 2 and several important features of the glasses are enhanced (via Gizmochina).

What’s enhanced?


Here’s the changelog:

  • Image quality improvements: We’ve made updates to noise reduction, auto exposure, and color rendering. Your photos and videos will look sharper and clearer in lower light, and you’ll see improvements in sharpness and dynamic range for driving and on-the-go captures.
  • Global volume control: Now you can control the volume of all sounds in one place on your glasses. We’ve added the ability to control the volume of voice commands and other sounds by swiping up and down on the glasses’ touchpad on your temple arm.
  • Improvements: Security and stability improvements.

How to update?


  • Open the Meta View app on your smartphone.
  • Tap on your glasses icon in the top right corner of the app.
  • Scroll down and select “Settings”.
  • Under “Device”, tap on “Software Update”.
  • If an update is available, you’ll see a “Download” button. Tap on it.
  • The download process will begin. Keep your glasses docked and your phone connected to the internet while the update downloads and installs.
  • Once the download is complete, you’ll be prompted to restart your glasses. Tap on “Restart”.
  • Your glasses will automatically restart and install the update. This process might take a few minutes.

