T-Mobile's T-Satellite service attracts ~2 million customers, hundreds of thousands are from Verizon and AT&T

By
Remember that T-Mobile Super Bowl ad from February 2025? Yeah, it's been a hit: it turns out that almost 2 million people have joined T-Mobile's satellite-powered Starlink service – and "hundreds of thousands" of those come from rivals Verizon and AT&T.

The successful ad continues to make waves months after its high-profile Super Bowl 59 debut. The feature, first introduced during the Eagles-Chiefs game, aims to eliminate the roughly 500,000 square miles in the US where traditional cellular signals don't reach. Through its partnership with SpaceX's Starlink, T-Mobile now offers Direct-to-Cell satellite coverage, allowing smartphones to send and receive text messages even in the most remote areas.

The satellites orbit at around 200 miles above Earth and move at over 17,000 mph (ca. 27,359 km/h), providing seamless coverage when users move out of cell tower range. Currently in beta, the service supports SMS and will soon expand to include MMS, voice calls, and data. Most smartphones from the past four years are compatible, regardless of operating system. While the beta is free for now, full integration is set to begin this summer, with the service included on select plans or available as a monthly add-on for a reasonable fee.

Do you need satellite connectivity on your smartphone?

Vote View Result


It was just the other day that we told you that T-Satellite will end its beta stage and will officially launch on July 23. Currently, the service supports only texting, but data capabilities are expected to roll out on October 1, allowing users to run apps over the satellite network. To enhance this experience, T-Mobile is collaborating with popular app makers like AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and X to optimize satellite-enabled versions of their apps for users in remote areas.

Additionally, starting July 8, T-Mobile customers will receive free DashPass, a DoorDash subscription offering perks like no delivery fees. To encourage switching from other carriers, T-Mobile has introduced the Easy Upgrade program, which offers AT&T and Verizon customers at least 20% savings, phone payoff, and a new iPhone Pro when they switch. Metro by T-Mobile customers will also benefit from more premium data on popular plans starting June 26.

Now, we have some numbers to marvel at, and these come from Mike Katz, the company's head of marketing, strategy and products.

According to him, over 1.8 million customers have signed up for the service since its beta program launch at the end of 2024, including "hundreds of thousands of customers from AT&T and Verizon".

The vast majority of signups was after we did the Super Bowl ad.

Mike Katz in an interview for Reuters, June 2025

According to him, interest in the satellite beta program has been evenly distributed between major urban centers and more rural communities across the US.

T-Satellite will come at no additional charge for T-Mobile customers on the new "Experience Beyond" plan. For all other users, including those on AT&T and Verizon, the service will be offered for \$10 a month.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
