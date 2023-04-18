Best AR glasses and headsets: augmented reality is here to stay!

Jump to:

Best AR headsets

Meta Quest 2





Meta Quest 2 (256GB) + 2 GAMES, SAVE $64 NOW This deal gets you a new Quest 2 with twice the base storage, and two games - GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX - with a clean discount. $64 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Meta Quest Pro





Meta Quest Pro VR Headset WAS $1,499.99 NOW $999.99 Meta's Quest Pro is currently $500 off its original price, coming with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, 10 advanced VR/MR sensors, spatial audio... $500 off (33%) $999 99 $1499 99 Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft HoloLens 2





Best AR glasses

Nreal Air





Nreal Air AR Glasses Smart Glasses with Massive 201" Micro-OLED Virtual Theater, Augmented Reality Glasses Buy at Amazon

Rokid Air





Rokid Air AR Glasses SAVE $80 NOW These augmented reality glasses (a.k.a. smart glasses) are currently discounted with 19% on Amazon $80 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

Tilt Five





What are the key features to consider when buying an AR headset?

Can I use AR headsets for gaming, and what games are available?

Are there any system requirements I need to consider, for using AR headsets with my devices?

Looking for something else? Check out: