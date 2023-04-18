Best AR glasses and headsets: augmented reality is here to stay!
Best AR headset – which one gets to be crowned with this title? Well, it's subjective. Let's back up a bit…
Augmented reality, or AR for short, might just be the next big thing in consumer tech. Apple, and all the other big smartphone brands are secretly (and not so) working on their own series of AR glasses, and AR headsets.
Generally, most AR glasses nowadays aim to let you conveniently watch movies on the bus without carrying a big laptop or tablet. As for AR headsets, those aim to offer you a gaming experience like no other – integrated with the real world! They're also used in research and training, among other things.
Without further ado, here are our best picks for AR glasses and headsets to choose from right now, in 2023…
These headsets are all-in-one devices, and normally have both AR and VR capabilities. They're definitely not meant to be used outside, as they're bulky and cover your field of vision, letting you see "through" them via their cameras, instead of the transparent lenses AR glasses use.
The Meta Quest 2 started as a standalone VR headset with a primary focus on gaming, but over the years, it became so much more. Although it's to be replaced by the Quest 3 near the end of this year, the Quest 2 is still a great choice for those looking for an affordable dive into AR, not just VR.
Because indeed, the Quest 2 has monochrome cameras, and a feature called passthrough, which lets you see through them while wearing the headset, creating what AR essentially is. Now sure, it's not as convenient as glasses, but with the Quest 2 you get tons of fun AR features, such as multitasking. With it, you could be running up to three windows at once, say, one web browser playing a YouTube video, another reading this article, and another for your Facebook messages. All while seeing the world around you through the Quest 2's (admittedly low-resolution and grainy) black-and-white cameras. So it's not flawless, but in terms of capabilities – it's an exciting AR experience you'll get.
This is arguably the best AR headset of 2023. If you don't mind spending a bit more money, the Quest Pro is just a better version of the Quest 2, with much improved (color!) cameras, and more AR features.
Initially priced at $1,499, this wasn't exactly the easiest headset to get a hold of, but after its price went down to $999, it's much easier to recommend to anyone looking for Meta's most powerful and polished augmented reality experience.
Indeed, Meta is marketing this headset as the way to connect with people, and even collaborate, in augmented reality.
When it comes to connecting with people on a Meta headset such as this one, there are many options – games such as VR Chat, apps such as Meta's own Horizon Worlds, plus countless multiplayer games, albeit not all of those options work with the AR mode.
This is the most expensive AR headset in the bunch, and there exist other options like it, but we'll try to keep things consumer-friendly. The HoloLens 2 gets a deserved mention here, due to its predecessor being arguably the OG of AR headsets.
Aimed more at businesses and professionals, the HoloLens 2 is a powerful AR headset, but not one you should be buying expecting to game and socialize. Even though Microsoft showcased a super fun Minecraft AR demo on its first HoloLens all the way back in 2015, nothing's really come of it.
However, if you're a business looking to expand into AR, and use it for both training personnel and working on projects – this is the headset to consider. Microsoft does sell it in monthly payments to ease things up a bit, so there's that option.
Augmented reality glasses are the more affordable and lightweight option; wearable AR devices you could easily wear outside, or on a plane flight, during a bus trip, and so on. Most people probably won't even notice that these aren't just any normal glasses.
Peak portable entertainment, those are! And if you're looking to buy, here are the best options to consider right now:
These are among the most popular, best augmented reality glasses you can get right now.
We recently did an Nreal Air review, and were very happy with their virtual screen's brightness and sharpness, size (201 inches!), as well as the glasses' design itself. They're light, look cool, come with a hard carrying case for some good protection, as well as a nice braided cable, which you'll probably be plugging into your smartphone.
However, they can be plugged into computers also, and in my personal experience, plugging them into my Mac and getting three virtual AR displays to work with was a blast. Having three screens for your Mac without actually carrying three screens? Yes, please.
The Nreal Air have an app for pretty much any platform, which enables their AR mode, without which, they are basically going to project your phone's screen into your field of vision, serving as a big virtual display.
So even without the app, those are very useful for watching content on the go, where space might be limited.
The Rokid Air has been breathing down the Nreal Air's neck as their most popular competition, and what they offer is similar. A virtual 120-inch display for you to enjoy content on the go, or in bed, or while running on the treadmill.
So will these be your next portable home theater?
Tilt Five is kind of a new challenger on the AR glasses market, perhaps not as popular as Nreal and Rokid above, but still very promising.
Unlike the above, the Tilt Five are more of a new way to experience living room family gaming – with AR! So if getting social with the family, while actually being present with each other, is the goal for you, giving the Tilt Five a shot could be a really fun new experience for you and your loved ones.
Of course, you don't have to play with others, or even be a gamer – perhaps you're a developer looking to dabble in AR. But if you are indeed a gamer – get ready for lots of AR games to play with these, as Tilt Five supports hundreds of games, with the company promising more and more to come!
Your first step should be to consider whether you really want an AR headset per se, or AR glasses instead. All the other questions will pretty much answer themselves, once you take the following into consideration…
AR headsets are bulkier and more expensive, but if you love gaming – those are more likely to offer what you're looking for. In addition, if you want to do some productivity or even socializing in AR – once again – AR headsets, like the ones on our list – are your best bet.
Yes, there are AR games available for the Meta headsets we've listed above. Sometimes also called mixed reality games, or mixed reality experiences.
The two Meta headsets on our list have an app store with countless mixed reality games you can choose from, which support passthrough mode, which itself is what changes the experience from VR to AR (or mixed reality).
So if you're looking to play AR games, get a Meta headset like the Quest 2 or Pro, then get yourself a game with passthrough support, like Blaston, Blockverse (a Minecraft clone), Cubism or one of the countless others.
Alternatively, the AR glasses on our list also technically have support for games, but the experiences might feel underwhelming in comparison, not to mention the fact that dedicated games for those glasses are few and far between. So again – if AR gaming is your goal, you'll need to look into a Meta headset.
Nope! The AR headsets on our list are standalone, meaning you don't need to connect them to a powerful computer – they do the computing on their own.
The AR glasses on our list, however, will require you to have a smartphone or a computer to connect to them, but there are no system requirements to worry about. They can run off of pretty much anything with HDMI out support.
