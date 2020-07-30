Which iPhone 11 color should you get?
You can jump straight to iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max section from the link below:
Which iPhone 11 color to choose?
Before we delve into what makes certain colors preferable in certain cases, we must first explore the choice we’re facing.
The iPhone 11 comes in 6 bright colors and unlike most smartphone manufacturers that like giving colors extravagant names such as Illusion Sunset, Apple just calls them as they are.
Apple iPhone 11 colors:
- White
- Black
- Green
- Yellow
- Purple
- (PRODUCT)RED
Okay, the last one is a bit different, we’ll talk about it in a bit. Now that we’ve seen them, let’s break down your choices.
The unique iPhone 11 colors
Picking one of these colors will give your phone a bit more identity and make it feel unique, as hard as that is when talking about iPhones. The two colors are also arguably more nature-y than the other ones, so if you’re the type of person that feels a close connection with mother Earth, those will likely speak to you the strongest.
The downside is that if you later want to sell your iPhone 11, you’ll have to find someone else that likes the color you’ve picked.
The classic iPhone colors
That’s even more so true if you want to get a cool transparent case with a colorful image on it. With black or white, you’ll always have a nice backdrop for it, while the same can’t be said for any of the other iPhone 11 colors.
Betting on black or white the risk-free choice. If you’re the type of person that changes preferences easily, choose the one you prefer and then just experiment with cases along the way.
The “cheap iPhone” yellow
iPhone XR, both a cheaper version than their namesakes.
With the iPhone 11 family, Apple switched things up after they saw how popular the XR was and named its successor simply iPhone 11, trying to avoid any subconscious associations with something subpar. So, if you’re relying on your iPhone to serve not only as a phone but also a status symbol, then you might want to avoid getting a yellow iPhone 11.
But if you don’t care about any of that, then by all means go for the yellow, if that’s your favorite color among the six.
The noble (PRODUCT)RED
Before COVID-19 became a thing, (PRODUCT)RED contributed towards cancer research and will probably do so again in the future.
Of course, the price of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 11 isn’t higher than the rest, so it’s Apple that’s making the contribution on your behalf. The campaign has been going on for many years now and it’s pretty well known, which means other people would also note that you’ve chosen to help a good cause with your purchase.
Considering the color itself is excellent, (PRODUCT)RED is a prime candidate for your iPhone 11 color of choice.
Now that we’re done with your color selection, you might want to check our Best iPhone 11 cases article to get some protection for your brand new phone. Don't forget to consider a screen protector for it as well.
Buy Apple iPhone 11 from:
Which iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max color to choose?
With the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models, Apple is going for more serious colors in toned-down shades that would be fitting for a business environment. You also get to choose from fewer colors, you can’t flaunt around a bright yellow iPhone 11 Pro, not if Apple has anything to say about it.
So, what iPhone 11 Pro colors can we pick from?
Here’s the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max color lineup:
As with the iPhone 11, Apple has a unique color for its pro users: Midnight Green. It looks like gray with a green tint and has a bit of a military vibe to it.
The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are already extremely recognizable with their triple camera bumps but the Midnight Green is the cherry on top if you want to fully embrace the 11 Pro family.
On the downside, plenty of people like the color for the same reason, which makes it quite popular and diminishes some of the uniqueness. But with four colors in total, you can’t expect to not see a phone like yours every day.
Apple is really good at using the same design language across all of its products. And if you’re looking to buy an iPhone 11 Pro, you probably have a few of them. And for the best aesthetic results, you must pair your MacBook with the appropriate iPhone color and that means choosing between Space Gray and Silver. It’s how it was meant to be.
These classic colors will also ensure that when you’re ready to part with your iPhone 11 Pro in order to get a newer model, there’ll be plenty of takers for it.
The iPhone 11 Pro Gold color borders on Rose Gold but it’s not quite there. Still, it’s obviously added to the lineup to please a large portion of Apple’s feminine userbase.
The color suits the phones quite well, making them look as much as jewelry as possible. While the other options are more utilitarian, the Gold just screams luxury. And if that’s what you’re looking for, well, you have your winner.
Hopefully, now you have a better idea of which color is the right choice for you, now if you need help picking a case as well, you can check our Best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases article.
- Space Gray
- Silver
- Midnight Green
- Gold
The unique iPhone 11 Pro color
The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are already extremely recognizable with their triple camera bumps but the Midnight Green is the cherry on top if you want to fully embrace the 11 Pro family.
On the downside, plenty of people like the color for the same reason, which makes it quite popular and diminishes some of the uniqueness. But with four colors in total, you can’t expect to not see a phone like yours every day.
The colors to match your MacBook
These classic colors will also ensure that when you’re ready to part with your iPhone 11 Pro in order to get a newer model, there’ll be plenty of takers for it.
The fancy color
The color suits the phones quite well, making them look as much as jewelry as possible. While the other options are more utilitarian, the Gold just screams luxury. And if that’s what you’re looking for, well, you have your winner.
Hopefully, now you have a better idea of which color is the right choice for you, now if you need help picking a case as well, you can check our Best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases article.