Apple Articles

Which iPhone 11 color should you get?

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jul 30, 2020, 7:46 AM
Which iPhone 11 color should you get?
So, you’ve made the decision to get an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or Pro Max? That’s a great choice! But before you buy it, you must choose a color and since you’re here, you’re obviously facing a dilemma. Well, we’re here to help you with your choice and hopefully, by the end of this article, you’d have picked the color you want.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models have completely different color options, so we’ll separate the article into two parts.

You can jump straight to iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max section from the link below:


Which iPhone 11 color to choose?



Before we delve into what makes certain colors preferable in certain cases, we must first explore the choice we’re facing.

The iPhone 11 comes in 6 bright colors and unlike most smartphone manufacturers that like giving colors extravagant names such as Illusion Sunset, Apple just calls them as they are.

Apple iPhone 11 colors:
  • White
  • Black
  • Green
  • Yellow
  • Purple
  • (PRODUCT)RED

Okay, the last one is a bit different, we’ll talk about it in a bit. Now that we’ve seen them, let’s break down your choices.

The unique iPhone 11 colors


Usually, every iPhone comes with at least one color or color variant that’s unique to that model. And the iPhone 11 is no different. In its case, the colors are two: green and purple. Both are very soft and creamy to the point where looking at your iPhone feels like your eyes are being gently caressed. We have to give it to Apple, its colors are always on point.

Picking one of these colors will give your phone a bit more identity and make it feel unique, as hard as that is when talking about iPhones. The two colors are also arguably more nature-y than the other ones, so if you’re the type of person that feels a close connection with mother Earth, those will likely speak to you the strongest.

The downside is that if you later want to sell your iPhone 11, you’ll have to find someone else that likes the color you’ve picked.

The classic iPhone colors


Black and White are two colors almost every iPhone comes in. This makes them extremely common and arguably somewhat boring. However, one major benefit of black and white is that you can easily match either with any other color, so you don’t have to worry if your iPhone is clashing with your shirt, dress or bag.

That’s even more so true if you want to get a cool transparent case with a colorful image on it. With black or white, you’ll always have a nice backdrop for it, while the same can’t be said for any of the other iPhone 11 colors.

Betting on black or white the risk-free choice. If you’re the type of person that changes preferences easily, choose the one you prefer and then just experiment with cases along the way.

The “cheap iPhone” yellow


Don’t get us wrong, we love the yellow on iPhones. It’s bright, cheerful and it exudes positive vibes, what’s not to like? However, so far it has only appeared on iPhones that were considered “cheap”. First, it was on the iPhone 5C, then on the iPhone XR, both a cheaper version than their namesakes.

With the iPhone 11 family, Apple switched things up after they saw how popular the XR was and named its successor simply iPhone 11, trying to avoid any subconscious associations with something subpar. So, if you’re relying on your iPhone to serve not only as a phone but also a status symbol, then you might want to avoid getting a yellow iPhone 11.

But if you don’t care about any of that, then by all means go for the yellow, if that’s your favorite color among the six.

The noble (PRODUCT)RED


Last, but not least, is Apple’s trademarked (PRODUCT)RED color. Unlike the softer green, purple and yellow, this color is quite striking. What makes this red special is that part of the money you spend on your iPhone 11 goes directly to Global Fund to combat COVID-19.

Before COVID-19 became a thing, (PRODUCT)RED contributed towards cancer research and will probably do so again in the future.

Of course, the price of the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 11 isn’t higher than the rest, so it’s Apple that’s making the contribution on your behalf. The campaign has been going on for many years now and it’s pretty well known, which means other people would also note that you’ve chosen to help a good cause with your purchase.

Considering the color itself is excellent, (PRODUCT)RED is a prime candidate for your iPhone 11 color of choice.

Now that we’re done with your color selection, you might want to check our Best iPhone 11 cases article to get some protection for your brand new phone. Don't forget to consider a screen protector for it as well.

Buy Apple iPhone 11 from:


Which iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max color to choose?



With the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models, Apple is going for more serious colors in toned-down shades that would be fitting for a business environment. You also get to choose from fewer colors, you can’t flaunt around a bright yellow iPhone 11 Pro, not if Apple has anything to say about it.

So, what iPhone 11 Pro colors can we pick from? 

Here’s the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max color lineup:
  • Space Gray
  • Silver
  • Midnight Green
  • Gold
Let's take a closer look at them!

The unique iPhone 11 Pro color


As with the iPhone 11, Apple has a unique color for its pro users: Midnight Green. It looks like gray with a green tint and has a bit of a military vibe to it.

The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are already extremely recognizable with their triple camera bumps but the Midnight Green is the cherry on top if you want to fully embrace the 11 Pro family.

On the downside, plenty of people like the color for the same reason, which makes it quite popular and diminishes some of the uniqueness. But with four colors in total, you can’t expect to not see a phone like yours every day.

The colors to match your MacBook


Apple is really good at using the same design language across all of its products. And if you’re looking to buy an iPhone 11 Pro, you probably have a few of them. And for the best aesthetic results, you must pair your MacBook with the appropriate iPhone color and that means choosing between Space Gray and Silver. It’s how it was meant to be.

These classic colors will also ensure that when you’re ready to part with your iPhone 11 Pro in order to get a newer model, there’ll be plenty of takers for it.

The fancy color


The iPhone 11 Pro Gold color borders on Rose Gold but it’s not quite there. Still, it’s obviously added to the lineup to please a large portion of Apple’s feminine userbase.

The color suits the phones quite well, making them look as much as jewelry as possible. While the other options are more utilitarian, the Gold just screams luxury. And if that’s what you’re looking for, well, you have your winner.

Hopefully, now you have a better idea of which color is the right choice for you, now if you need help picking a case as well, you can check our Best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases article.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
$830 Apple iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro on
$800 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 10 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro Max on
$1050 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Qualcomm's earnings report and tipster call for delay of Apple's 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in all official colors
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless