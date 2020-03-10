Apple highlights iPhone 11 Pro camera prowess and battery life with 5 hour+ one-take video













For one thing, the latest video shot on an iPhone is no less than 5 hours, 19 minutes, and 28 seconds long, which means all but the most fervent Apple fans are likely to skip through most of the action in search for the highlights. Said highlights are actually included in a much shorter 90-second trailer for the full-length "journey through Russia's iconic museum."





You can just watch that and you'll catch the drift, or you can jump to some of the best moments directly from the description of the full video shot continuously in the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. These include a complete tour of an extensive collection of Rembrandt paintings, a stunning view of the ceilings of the Raphael Loggias, a beautiful contemporary ballet performance, and to wrap things up with an artistic bang, a live performance by Kirill Richter, one of Russia's most prominent minimalist composers.









All that and a lot more was recorded in glorious 4K using a single iPhone 11 Pro unit that went down from 100 percent to 19 percent battery capacity in the process of capturing said footage. That almost makes you wonder why filmmakers need expensive "professional" camera equipment nowadays when this incredible videography tool starts at "only" $999, fitting snuggly in one's standard trouser pocket.





That's not a serious question, of course, but even the most bitter Apple haters will have to work overtime trying to come up with something to complain about in relation to this unbelievably well-made one-take "movie."



