Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
The three models are official - the vanilla Galaxy S22 is one of the most compact modern flagship phones up to date measuring only 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm). The “Plus” adds some battery and screen estate to the table, while the Ultra now incorporates most of the features of the axed Galaxy Note line. There's a nice comparison article you can check out to find all the differences between the models.
According to our latest poll, more than 30% will be upgrading to a Galaxy S22 device, with another 15% already on Samsung’s reservation list. That’s a whopping 45% of all the votes, and yet another 28% are considering the possibility of upgrading depending on the Galaxy S22 deals out there.
So, people are loving the new Galaxy S22 series but which model is the best? At least for you? Is it the compact and somehow affordable Galaxy S22? Or you're a Note fan and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only option for you? Maybe you don’t fancy any of them? Let’s find out!
I’ll insert my personal experience right here. Seeing the phones in person and being able to fiddle with them a bit during the official event, I’d say that the Ultra feels different to the other two. It’s always been this way but now the gap has grown even larger.
The Ultra feels really premium in the hand, and the S-Pen is a great added bonus. That being said, I’m not a stylus guy, and I prefer compact phones, so I really like the overall feel of the vanilla model. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
