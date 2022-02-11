 Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most? - PhoneArena

Samsung Polls

Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?
After months and months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S22 series is finally official. If you’ve missed the event for some reason, you can check out our Samsung Unpacked Recap but the TL;DR version is that Samsung has refined the S22 and S22+, while “Note-ifying” the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The three models are official - the vanilla Galaxy S22 is one of the most compact modern flagship phones up to date measuring only 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm). The “Plus” adds some battery and screen estate to the table, while the Ultra now incorporates most of the features of the axed Galaxy Note line. There's a nice comparison article you can check out to find all the differences between the models.

According to our latest poll, more than 30% will be upgrading to a Galaxy S22 device, with another 15% already on Samsung’s reservation list. That’s a whopping 45% of all the votes, and yet another 28% are considering the possibility of upgrading depending on the Galaxy S22 deals out there.

So, people are loving the new Galaxy S22 series but which model is the best? At least for you? Is it the compact and somehow affordable Galaxy S22? Or you're a Note fan and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only option for you? Maybe you don’t fancy any of them? Let’s find out!

Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?

Vote View Result

I’ll insert my personal experience right here. Seeing the phones in person and being able to fiddle with them a bit during the official event, I’d say that the Ultra feels different to the other two. It’s always been this way but now the gap has grown even larger.

The Ultra feels really premium in the hand, and the S-Pen is a great added bonus. That being said, I’m not a stylus guy, and I prefer compact phones, so I really like the overall feel of the vanilla model. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
View more offers

  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
View more offers

  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
View more offers

  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

