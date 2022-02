Poll: Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most?

Which Galaxy S22 model do you like the most? Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra I really miss the Galaxy Note I like all of them! I don't like any of them... Other (in the comments) Galaxy S22 21.5% Galaxy S22+ 20.56% Galaxy S22 Ultra 46.73% I really miss the Galaxy Note 0.93% I like all of them! 1.87% I don't like any of them... 6.54% Other (in the comments) 1.87%

After months and months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S22 series is finally official . If you’ve missed the event for some reason, you can check out our Samsung Unpacked Recap but the TL;DR version is that Samsung has refined the S22 and S22+, while “Note-ifying” the Galaxy S22 Ultra.The three models are official - the vanilla Galaxy S22 is one of the most compact modern flagship phones up to date measuring only 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.30 inches (146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm). The “Plus” adds some battery and screen estate to the table, while the Ultra now incorporates most of the features of the axed Galaxy Note line. There's a nice comparison article you can check out to find all the differences between the models.According to our latest poll , more than 30% will be upgrading to a Galaxy S22 device, with another 15% already on Samsung’s reservation list. That’s a whopping 45% of all the votes, and yet another 28% are considering the possibility of upgrading depending on the Galaxy S22 deals out there.So, people are loving the new Galaxy S22 series but which model is the best? At least for you? Is it the compact and somehow affordable Galaxy S22 ? Or you're a Note fan and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only option for you? Maybe you don’t fancy any of them? Let’s find out!