Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos
While the US users will most likely get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the phone (as per tradition), there's uncertainty about other regions of the globe, with Europe probably getting to try the new Exynos 2200.
Both chipsets seem to employ the same CPU architecture with one high-performance core, three middle ones, and four efficiency cores, and we expect the performance to be pretty close between the two variants.
So, the question today is - which one would you choose, if you have the chance to make a choice that is. Would it be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that’s maybe a safer bet? Or would you take a leap of faith and opt for the AMD-equipped Exynos 2200?
If I had to choose, I’d probably get the Exynos version, because phones are starting to get very very similar - on the outside and on the inside as well. Not that I play much on mobile (the state of mobile gaming is a sad subject) but every new technology is exciting.
But people might want a stable, safe, predictable, and working phone if they’re about to ditch $1000 on it, I get that. Let’s get that vox populi out, shall we? Vote in our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below.
