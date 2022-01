Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The official announcement of the Galaxy S22 series is upon us, and even though there were tons of leaks and rumors, some things are still not exactly clear - the hardware situation to be precise.While the US users will most likely get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version of the phone (as per tradition), there's uncertainty about other regions of the globe, with Europe probably getting to try the new Exynos 2200 Now, we can blabber about technical specifications and other overly geeky stuff all day but in the end it’s the same old story - one versus the other. You should all be familiar with the differences by now, given the double-digit number of leaks and rumors spreading around.Both chipsets seem to employ the same CPU architecture with one high-performance core, three middle ones, and four efficiency cores, and we expect the performance to be pretty close between the two variants.The biggest difference (and the most exciting one) lies in the graphics department. Samsung’s new Exynos 2200 silicon features AMD’s RDNA technology inside , with support for ray tracing and the promise to make mobile games even more realistic and advanced.So, the question today is - which one would you choose, if you have the chance to make a choice that is. Would it be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that’s maybe a safer bet? Or would you take a leap of faith and opt for the AMD-equipped Exynos 2200?If I had to choose, I’d probably get the Exynos version, because phones are starting to get very very similar - on the outside and on the inside as well. Not that I play much on mobile (the state of mobile gaming is a sad subject) but every new technology is exciting.But people might want a stable, safe, predictable, and working phone if they’re about to ditch $1000 on it, I get that. Let’s get that vox populi out, shall we? Vote in our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below.