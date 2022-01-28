Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?1
A couple of years ago, foldable phones were just a curiosity, and not a very well executed one, at that. Then everyone got really excited about being able to fold their tablets or make their Galaxy S flagship more square and as a result things took off like a SpaceX rocket (or a crypto currency).
We have two polls for you today. The first one aims to probe (what a wonderful word) your general opinion toward foldable phones, while the second one goes into much more detail. Tell us what you think about these bendy contraptions? Hot or not? (Don't let the title image sway your opinion!)
And taking things a tad further - tell us which foldable phone are you most excited about. I’ll inject my personal opinion here (I do vote in all the polls, by the way). The first two generations of foldable phones got me pretty skeptical about the tech.
So, your move - vote in the polls, and tell us if we’ve missed something (crazy Chinese foldable phones from unknown brands still count!) Finally, to be honest, I prefer another concept of making your screen bigger, and it’s the rollable idea. Much cleaner and no crease.
More Polls: