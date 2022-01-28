Poll: Foldable phones - hot or not?

Foldable phones - hot or not? Definitely hot! Nah, I'll pass I like rollable design better Don't care Other (in the comments) Definitely hot! 36.84% Nah, I'll pass 40.35% I like rollable design better 10.53% Don't care 8.77% Other (in the comments) 3.51%



And taking things a tad further - tell us which foldable phone are you most excited about. I’ll inject my personal opinion here (I do vote in all the polls, by the way). The first two generations of foldable phones got me pretty skeptical about the tech.



From the nasty screen coatings, to the ugly hinges and creases. But the last gen is pretty darn good, makes me change my mind. I’m really excited about

Which foldable phone are you most excited about? Foldable Apple iPhone Google Pixel Fold Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Motorola Razr 3 Microsoft Surface Duo 3 Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Oppo Find N Honor Magic V Other (in the comments) Foldable Apple iPhone 16.13% Google Pixel Fold 9.68% Galaxy Z Flip 4 12.9% Galaxy Z Fold 4 32.26% Motorola Razr 3 3.23% Microsoft Surface Duo 3 0% Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 0% Oppo Find N 6.45% Honor Magic V 6.45% Other (in the comments) 12.9%



So, your move - vote in the polls, and tell us if we’ve missed something (crazy Chinese foldable phones from unknown brands still count!) Finally, to be honest, I prefer another concept of making your screen bigger, and it’s the rollable idea. Much cleaner and no crease.





