Poll: Will you be upgrading to a Samsung Galaxy S22?
Back in the day, tech journalists used to fly thousands of miles to huge venues just to take a peek at a new phone, and now we have all the pictures and specs right on our screens weeks, even months before the official launch.
Nevertheless, statistics show that people are excited about the Galaxy S22. According to a survey conducted by SellCell, 20% of all Android users plan to upgrade to the new Samsung flagships.
We won’t bore you with details about the three different models, Exynos vs Snapdragon, rumors, leaks, delays, etc. Today we’re just asking you the simple question: “Will you be upgrading to a Galaxy S22 device?”Samsung already opened reservations for the new flagships on its site, so some people might've hopped on that train already.
It doesn’t matter if you’re in the Android camp or you’re an iPhone guy (or girl). Let’s see if the statistics check out! I know I won’t be upgrading anytime soon but I plan on buying a vanilla Galaxy S22 for my girlfriend, as she’s still using an S9+ with a broken screen, so this kinda falls inside the alleged 20%. What about you?
