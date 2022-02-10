Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down

Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down0
Now that Samsung Unpacked is over, it is time for a true recap. The event was held yesterday, and you should definitely check out our video recap above. However, if you want to go more in-depth as to what happened, you should continue reading this article. Let’s go.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new Galaxy Note
The most anticipated device from this Samsung Unpacked was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This edgy-looking flagship smartphone brings improvements across all departments compared to its predecessor.
The new Note-like design is now a fact. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is big, with curved edges, an amazing 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with tiny bezels, and a built-in S-Pen which is better than ever.
Samsung’s new flagship has a 6.8-inch screen with QuadHD+ resolution. It can go from 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, saving battery and optimizing performance.
The camera system is also improved. The Galaxy S22 Ultra uses a quad-camera system consisting of a big 108MP main sensor with improved OIS (optical image stabilization) and VDIS that should provide supreme video recording performance. It also has a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra can record a video in 8K 24fps. The front camera is a punch-hole 40MP selfie shooter capable of recording a 4K 60fps video.
Power-wise the Galaxy S22 Ultra counts on Snapdragon’s latest, the 8 Gen 1 chip. It is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
As for the battery, it is 5,000mAh. It should last you at least a day, and when the battery level drops, you’ll be able to quickly recharge it thanks to its 45W fast-wired charging. Note that there’s no charger in the box. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also supports 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12 with the latest One UI out of the box. It comes in four color options: Burgundy, Phantom Black, Green, and Phantom White. There are also three more Samsung.com-exclusive color variants: Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. Pricing starts at $1,199 and pre-orders with special offers are already up at Samsung’s online store.
What’s new about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?
At first glance, it looked as if the non-Ultra Samsung Galaxy 22 phones haven’t changed that much compared to their predecessors. We must admit that design-wise this is mostly true, as they closely resemble the Galaxy S21 series.
However, improvements are found in almost every department. The Samsung Galaxy S22 got smaller. It now has a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, which is exactly 0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy S21 from last year. It also has slimmer bezels, which makes it pretty compact.
The Galaxy S22 Plus’s screen has also shrunk by 0.1-inch. Both the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have smaller batteries than their S21 counterparts. They use the new more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and while Samsung doesn’t mention a drop in battery life you should wait for our review to know whether this is true. At least you get a 45W fast-wired charging, but you don’t get the charger in the box.
Samsung’s non-Ultra Galaxy S22 phones have improvements in the camera department. A new 50MP main camera promises more detail than before. There’s also a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. A better image stabilization should provide better video and photo results, especially when capturing moving objects in fast-changing environments.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are available with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. Pricing for the S22 starts at $799, while the S22 Plus is $999. Both run Android 12 with the latest One UI out of the box. Pre-orders with special offers are already up at Samsung’s online store. The non-Ultra Galaxy S22 phones come in four color options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. There are also four more Samsung.com-exclusive color variants: Violet, Sky Blue, Graphite, and Cream.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series - Android tablets finally on the rise?
Samsung didn’t end its Unpacked event with just the new Galaxy S22 phones. The Korean company also introduced its long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series.
Three new tablets made their debut yesterday. These are the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the one people most talk about. It has a rather controversial notch that houses a dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main selfie shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These two cameras should offer a better video calling experience and features.
Samsung’s Ultra tablet has the slimmest bezels ever seen on a Galaxy Tab. It has a large 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 240 pixels per inch. It also has four stereo speakers located on the sides of the tablet.
An 11,000mAh battery capable of 45W fast-charging keeps the lights on. This tablet is big, and a bit heavy at 726g, but it is also very slim, with a thickness of just 5.5mm.
All Galaxy Tab S8 devices are powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 1 chip. They also come with the S-Pen as part of the package and can house the stylus on their top side (landscape) via magnets. Book and keyboard covers are available for all Galaxy Tab S8 devices and are currently free of charge during the pre-order period.
The Ultra model is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.
Samsung’s smallest Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch 120Hz TFT screen, while the S8 Plus has a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. Their bezels are relatively tiny, and the front camera is only one located between the screen and the side.
The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Plus uses a 10,090mAh one. Both tablets are capable of 45W fast-wired charging, but the charger isn’t included in the box.
All Galaxy Tab S8 tablets run Android 12 with Samsung’s latest One UI out of the box. Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus costs $899, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s price starts at $1,099. Pre-orders are up at Samsung.com. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in only one color: Graphite. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available in three color options: Silver, Graphite, and Pink Gold.
