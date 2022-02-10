Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down

Jump to:

At first glance, it looked as if the non-Ultra Samsung Galaxy 22 phones haven’t changed that much compared to their predecessors. We must admit that design-wise this is mostly true, as they closely resemble the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series - Android tablets finally on the rise?





Samsung didn’t end its Unpacked event with just the new Galaxy S22 phones. The Korean company also introduced its long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series.Three new tablets made their debut yesterday. These are the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8.The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the one people most talk about. It has a rather controversial notch that houses a dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main selfie shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. These two cameras should offer a better video calling experience and features.Samsung’s Ultra tablet has the slimmest bezels ever seen on a Galaxy Tab. It has a large 14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 240 pixels per inch. It also has four stereo speakers located on the sides of the tablet.An 11,000mAh battery capable of 45W fast-charging keeps the lights on. This tablet is big, and a bit heavy at 726g, but it is also very slim, with a thickness of just 5.5mm.All Galaxy Tab S8 devices are powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 1 chip. They also come with the S-Pen as part of the package and can house the stylus on their top side (landscape) via magnets. Book and keyboard covers are available for all Galaxy Tab S8 devices and are currently free of charge during the pre-order period.The Ultra model is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.Samsung’s smallest Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch 120Hz TFT screen, while the S8 Plus has a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. Their bezels are relatively tiny, and the front camera is only one located between the screen and the side.The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S8 Plus uses a 10,090mAh one. Both tablets are capable of 45W fast-wired charging, but the charger isn’t included in the box.All Galaxy Tab S8 tablets run Android 12 with Samsung’s latest One UI out of the box. Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus costs $899, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s price starts at $1,099. Pre-orders are up at Samsung.com. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in only one color: Graphite. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are available in three color options: Silver, Graphite, and Pink Gold.