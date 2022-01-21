Poll: Have you ever used Samsung DeX?1
Power doesn’t always equal productivity, especially when your only interface is a rather small screen and your fingertips. Samsung realized that and launched its Samsung DeX solution - a system that allows you to hook up your smartphone to a bigger screen and use accessories like a keyboard and mouse.
I won’t go too deep into details about Samsung DeX - if you’ve used the system, you already know the gist of it, if you haven’t - then your answer in the poll below should be pretty clear.
So, let’s get to the point. We had an internal discussion with my colleagues and there seems to be two camps regarding Samsung DeX. One thinks that it’s a gimmick and nobody uses it, the other - that it’s a genuinely useful thing and it can even influence your buying decision.
