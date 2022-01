Poll: Have you ever used Samsung DeX?

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Smartphones are so powerful nowadays that they can run full-blown PC games from a couple of years ago. I was completely stunned when Final Fantasy VII appeared on Google Play, and that was a long time ago.Power doesn’t always equal productivity, especially when your only interface is a rather small screen and your fingertips. Samsung realized that and launched its Samsung DeX solution - a system that allows you to hook up your smartphone to a bigger screen and use accessories like a keyboard and mouse.The first generation of this system, launched with the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, required a hardware docking station but Samsung simplified things a year later , and now you only need a couple of cables for the system to work. Now you can even use DeX wirelessly with the latest Samsung flagships, and cast everything to a smart TV or monitor.I won’t go too deep into details about Samsung DeX - if you’ve used the system, you already know the gist of it, if you haven’t - then your answer in the poll below should be pretty clear.So, let’s get to the point. We had an internal discussion with my colleagues and there seems to be two camps regarding Samsung DeX. One thinks that it’s a gimmick and nobody uses it, the other - that it’s a genuinely useful thing and it can even influence your buying decision.We decided to ask you. First of all, have you ever used Samsung DeX in any shape or form? And second, please share in the comments below your experience with the system, and any additional thoughts.