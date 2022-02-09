Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are official: here they are!

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus price





Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus release date

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus design and display







Both screens have a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, and both are of the Dynamic AMOLED variety, meaning they support HDR10. Of course, 120 Hz refresh rates are now standard on these phones, and they are protected by a slab of Gorilla Glass Victus+. Currently, Corning's newest Gorilla Glass model is exclusive to Samsung's newest flagships.



And they borrow an extra feature from the Ultra line — Vision Booster, which is capable to tune contrast and colors to optimize screen viewability even under direct sunlight. The peak brightness for the S22 is 1,300 nits, the S22 Plus can hit 1,750 nits, which is very, very bright.



Worthy to note — both these S22 screens are slightly smaller than their 2021 counterparts. The S21 had a 6.2-inch screen, the S21 Plus was quite big, with a 6.7-inch display.



Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus colors



However, if you order online from Samsung, you will have a choice of 4 extra colors that also look stunning. Decisions, decisions!









Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus camera

Despite looking the same as before, the camera system has been completely revamped here. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus now have a 50 MP sensor for the main camera, which will use pixel binning to simulate bigger individual pixels, this collect more light and details.



Samsung was leaning hard on the Galaxy S22’s Night Mode capabilities up until the event, and it unveiled its full power at the presentation. The Galaxy S22 can pull out light from the darkest places, which is admittedly pretty cool! I am not sure, however, how many people feel about night photos looking like daytime instead.



The portrait camera has also been updated — we now get a 10 MP sensor with an actual zoom lens over it. 3x zoom, to be exact — or the equivalent of a 69 mm lens. These should make for some pretty honest portrait shots. Here, Samsung talks up the new AI engine, which is capable of discerning even single strands of hair, making more realistic Portrait Mode shots. Portrait Video has also been improved by AI, so that's something we can't wait to test as well!









The third camera is still a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, which sounds like the same thing we had last year. Hey, it was pretty fine back then — don’t fix what’s not broken.



And then, on the front, there’s the 10 MP selfie camera that we’ve had last year. Which should also be fine — the Galaxy S21 series were already doing quite well for selfies and video calls.



Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus hardware

In typical Samsung fashion, we have two different versions of S22 devices being shipped. The US, South Korea, and various select markets will get S22 phones powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chips.



Europe and most Asian markets will get versions with Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 2200 chipset.



While we expect the difference to be miniscule, historically Exynos has been a bit weaker, yet more battery-taxing than its Snapdragon equivalent. But we will see how the chips fall this year.



As for memory, the S22 and S22 Plus come with a minimum of 128 GB storage, or an upgraded 256 GB tier. All variants, however, come with 8 GB of RAM.



Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus battery



With a difference in their physical sizes, these two phones — naturally — have room for different batteries. The Galaxy S22 is a bit on the disappointing side, with a 3,700 mAh cell, while the Galaxy S22 Plus has the adequate — but not massive — 4,500 mAh cell.



With a powerful processor on board and 120 Hz screens, we are kind of worried that these phones will be far from battery endurance champs. The S21 and S21 Plus had 4,000 mAh and 4,700 mAh cells and they weren’t really top athletes in the field, too.



But let’s save judgement for when we get to run our tests on these new phones!



Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus expectations





We have another pair of pretty solid smartphones from Samsung. No doubt, if you are planning to nab one of these, you'd be happy with it. Though, as always, it's always wise to wait out the review cycle and see how these phones perform when compared to their peers before making a final call.





By the looks of it, if you own a Galaxy S21 generation phone, you shouldn't be in any hurry to upgrade. But the S22 line looks like a proper jump up for anyone on an S20, and definitely S10 or older model owners. By the looks of it, if you own a Galaxy S21 generation phone, you shouldn't be in any hurry to upgrade. But the S22 line looks like a proper jump up for anyone on an S20, and definitely S10 or older model owners.





And hey, if you haven't yet, right now is a pretty good time to jump on the Samsung train. Even if you don't want to pay full price for an S22, the recently-launched S21 FE is not a bad deal, or the soon-to-be discounted S21 line from last year is also still very, very good.

