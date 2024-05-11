Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers
The weekend is finally here! And so are our picks of the best weekly tech deals for people on a tight budget. This week, we've prepared tempting deals on popular fitness trackers and smartwatches, Amazon and other tablets, and crazy-good promos on popular budget wireless earbuds and headphones.
As you will find out, everything available here sells at discounted prices for under $100, making this week's budget tech deals more than suitable for users who can't afford to get the best Android phones or smartwatches on the market.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be no spring chicken, but it remains a perfectly viable option for users who don't want to shell out too much money for their next Galaxy watch. This one features the iconic bezel and sports a timeless design. Plus, it packs various sensors and functions to keep you well-informed about your overall health condition and help you stay on track with your fitness activities.
In case you've set your eyes on a new pair of budget earbuds, consider Apple's AirPods 2. These earbuds are now available at their best price at the largest online retailer, Amazon, offered at 38% off their MSRP of $129.
So, if you're looking for something truly cheap to quench your thirst for budget tech, you've come to the right place. And in case your budget isn't that low, you might also want to check out what we have in store in our regular weekly deals roundup, where popular Samsung phones and other tech compete for your attention.
And here are this week's top three tech deals under $100:
Do you need a new tablet? No worries, Best Buy's got you covered with its iconic Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is again on sale over there, offered for just under $100.
Cheap phones under $100 to check out
Do you want your new Android phone to come as a pre-paid device? Well, in that case, Walmart is the store for you. It now offers a pre-paid AT&T version Galaxy A14 5G at a whopping 61% off its price tag. This humongous discount lands the phone under $70, which leaves you some extra money for a pair of ultra-cheap earbuds!
If you'd prefer a fully unlocked phone, we offer either the Moto G Play (2023) or the Nokia G210. The former is still at its best price on Amazon, while the Nokia handset sells at $10 off on Best Buy.
Amazon tablets under $100 await your attention
This week, Amazon spoils cash-strapped users for choice with epic discounts on its latest budget tablets. The Fire HD 10, for example, now sells at about $95, following a fantastic 32% discount. The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are also on sale this weekend, and so is the kid-friendly Fire HD 7 Kids.
The kid-oriented slate is suitable for kids aged 3-7 and sports an epic 42% markdown, though only for a limited time.
Deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers under $100 to splurge on
If, for some reason, you don't particularly like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design, perhaps you'd be interested in the Amazfit Bip 5. This smartwatch tracks your steps, monitors your heart rate, and now arrives at 11% off on Amazon.
A couple of fitness trackers under $100 are also available. The first one is Garmin's old but gold Vivosmart 4, now 31% cheaper than usual at Amazon. Another alternative, discounted by just $5 but arriving at its best price for 2024 following the price cut, is Amazfit's Band 7. This bad boy can keep the lights on for an impressive 18 days and offers all the essential tracking functions you could need.
Before you go, browse these top deals on earbuds and headphones under $100
Whether you're a Jabra, JLab, or a Beats fan, you'll find a wide selection of popular earbuds deals right here! For instance, the Beats Studio Buds are now massively discounted at Amazon, where you can save 47% on a pair, but only for a limited time.
Those of you who are all about JBL can pick over-ear wireless headphones or the JBL Tune Buds, which are 30% off at the e-commerce giant. We even found a cool deal on the ultimate workout earbuds for cash-strapped users, the Jabra Elite 4. For a limited time, these sell at 30% off.
In case you're on an extremely tight budget, you should check out the JLab JBuds Air Pro. These puppies currently sell for less than $30!
These sub-$100 Bluetooth speaker deals are a sure hit!
From Amazon's smart speaker, the Echo Dot (5th Gen), to the super stylish and extremely compact Marshall Willen, there's something for any and every music fan's taste! Whether you'll host a party soon or need something budget-friendly to make everyday life more enjoyable, these sub-$100 deals on popular Bluetooth speakers aren't to miss out on.
The Willen is now $30 off at Best Buy, and Sony's SRS-XE200 boasts the same price cut at that seller. Over at Amazon, the 5th Gen smart speaker is a hefty 44% cheaper than usual, while the Flip 5 enjoys a 38% markdown.
