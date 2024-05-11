Weekly deals under $100: Awesome Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and more exciting offers

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The weekend is finally here! And so are our picks of the best weekly tech deals for people on a tight budget. This week, we've prepared tempting deals on popular fitness trackers and smartwatches, Amazon and other tablets, and crazy-good promos on popular budget wireless earbuds and headphones.

As you will find out, everything available here sells at discounted prices for under $100, making this week's budget tech deals more than suitable for users who can't afford to get the best Android phones or smartwatches on the market.

So, if you're looking for something truly cheap to quench your thirst for budget tech, you've come to the right place. And in case your budget isn't that low, you might also want to check out what we have in store in our regular weekly deals roundup, where popular Samsung phones and other tech compete for your attention.

And here are this week's top three tech deals under $100:


Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): Under $100

Grab the 42mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $99 at Walmart. The watch comes with a plethora of features, and its unique timeless design with the iconic rotating bezel makes it perfect for every occasion. Take advantage of this awesome smartwatch deal under $100 while you still can.
$51 off (34%)
$99
$149 99
Buy at Walmart

Get a new Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) at $40 off on Best Buy

This week's best tablet deal under $100 lets you save $40 on Lenovo's entry-level Tab M9 (2023). The Android tablet features basic specs, making it perfect for everyday video watching and web browsing. IT features a 9-inch HD display and offers long battery life.
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the AirPods 2 at their best price on Amazon

Are you part of the Apple ecosystem? Well, then you should absolutely consider getting the awesome AirPods 2. These earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life. The model arrives with a lightning charging case.
$49 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic may be no spring chicken, but it remains a perfectly viable option for users who don't want to shell out too much money for their next Galaxy watch. This one features the iconic bezel and sports a timeless design. Plus, it packs various sensors and functions to keep you well-informed about your overall health condition and help you stay on track with your fitness activities.

Do you need a new tablet? No worries, Best Buy's got you covered with its iconic Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is again on sale over there, offered for just under $100.

In case you've set your eyes on a new pair of budget earbuds, consider Apple's AirPods 2. These earbuds are now available at their best price at the largest online retailer, Amazon, offered at 38% off their MSRP of $129.

Cheap phones under $100 to check out


The budget Moto G Play (2023) is under $100 on Amazon

The Moto G Play (2023), which is one of the most affordable Moto phones, is again 41% cheaper than usual at Amazon. The handset is ideal for users on a shoestring budget, as it can be yours for less than $100. The Android handset has a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD display and long-lasting battery with 5,000mAh capacity.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

AT&T Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: save $110.11 at Walmart

If you don't mind getting a new prepaid phone, you should absolutely go for Walmart's deal on a prepaid Galaxy A14 5G. This smartphone is now an absolute bestseller, as it's available at 61% off its price tag. The phone has a 6.6-inch screen and a 50MP main camera on the rear.
$110 off (61%)
$69 88
$179 99
Buy at Walmart

Save $10 on the Nokia G210 at Best Buy

The Nokia G210 is a trustworthy daily companion for users on a tight budget. This phone has a compact 6.3-inch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a 13MP main camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. The device will receive support until September 2025 and is now available for under $100 on Best Buy.
$10 off (9%)
$99 99
$109 99
Buy at BestBuy

Do you want your new Android phone to come as a pre-paid device? Well, in that case, Walmart is the store for you. It now offers a pre-paid AT&T version Galaxy A14 5G at a whopping 61% off its price tag. This humongous discount lands the phone under $70, which leaves you some extra money for a pair of ultra-cheap earbuds!

If you'd prefer a fully unlocked phone, we offer either the Moto G Play (2023) or the Nokia G210. The former is still at its best price on Amazon, while the Nokia handset sells at $10 off on Best Buy.

Amazon tablets under $100 await your attention


Fire HD 10: now 32% off on Amazon, only for a short while

If you want more viewing space on your Amazon Fire tablet, why not get the Fire HD 10 instead? This one has a 10.1-inch screen and is the latest version of the Fire HD 10 series. This tablet supports the Amazon Stylus Pen, but this one doesn't arrive in the box.
$45 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Plus: save 38% now!

The Fire HD 8 Plus is everything you could need from a budget tablet. The slate offers 30% faster performance than its predecessor and even supports wireless charging. Get yours now and enjoy a whopping 38% discount.
$45 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: save 35% for a limited time

With its up to 13 hours of battery life and a respectable 8-inch screen, the Fire HD 8 is the perfect slate for the entire family. This amazing media consumption machine comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, and it now sells at 35% off on Amazon.
$35 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: 42% off for a limited time

Does your kid need a new entertainment and learning device? If they're aged between three and seven years, why not consider the Fire HD 7 Kids? This one is now a whopping 42% off on Amazon for a limited time. The tablet sells with six months of free Amazon Kids+ subscription.
$40 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

This week, Amazon spoils cash-strapped users for choice with epic discounts on its latest budget tablets. The Fire HD 10, for example, now sells at about $95, following a fantastic 32% discount. The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are also on sale this weekend, and so is the kid-friendly Fire HD 7 Kids. 

The kid-oriented slate is suitable for kids aged 3-7 and sports an epic 42% markdown, though only for a limited time.


Deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers under $100 to splurge on


Amazfit Bip 5: save 11% at Amazon

The Amazfit Bip 5 is now available at 11% off on Amazon. Although not the most popular smartwatch out there, this bad boy still offers long battery life of up to 10 days, step, heart rate & VO2 Max tracking. It also has built-in Alexa. Get it now for under $80 through Amazon's limited-time deal.
$10 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Band 7: now 10% off on Amazon for a limited time

Saving just $5 on a fitness tracker might not sound like the best deal out there, but it actually lands the popular Amazfit Band 7 at its best price for 2024. The tracker is ideal for users who aren't used to wearing big watches but still want their heart rate, SpO2 and sleep quality tracked and measured. The timepiece is water-resistant and offers up to 18 days of battery life.
$5 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart 4: save 31% on Amazon

Do you prefer a new Garmin tracker? No worries, Amazon's got you covered. The seller offers the popular Vivosmart 4 at 31% off its price tag. Although this is no spring chicken, the tracker is still suitable for those who want advanced sleep tracking and dedicated activity timers for different types of workouts.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

If, for some reason, you don't particularly like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic design, perhaps you'd be interested in the Amazfit Bip 5. This smartwatch tracks your steps, monitors your heart rate, and now arrives at 11% off on Amazon.

A couple of fitness trackers under $100 are also available. The first one is Garmin's old but gold Vivosmart 4, now 31% cheaper than usual at Amazon. Another alternative, discounted by just $5 but arriving at its best price for 2024 following the price cut, is Amazfit's Band 7. This bad boy can keep the lights on for an impressive 18 days and offers all the essential tracking functions you could need.

Before you go, browse these top deals on earbuds and headphones under $100


The JBL Tune 720BT are 13% off for a limited time

With Bluetooth 5.3 and a massive battery life of up to 76 hours, the JBL Tune 720BT are a great choice for users on a tight budget. These headphones feature a foldable design and offer pure bass sound. They even allow EQ customizations!
$10 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Space A40: Save 41%

Snag a pair of Soundcore Space A40 for less than $60 through this sweet deal. The earbuds have good sound despite sporting a budget price tag. They also offer capable ANC and deliver up to 50 hours of listening time. Yep! These fellas are a real steal right now.
$41 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune Buds: 30% off on Amazon

Budget ANC earbuds JBL Tune Buds are now 30% off their price tag at Amazon. These earbuds have active noise cancelling with Smart Ambient, support the latest Bluetooth version, and offer a long battery life of up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 30 hours of listening time from the charging case.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Pro: now 49% off at Amazon

Do you want budget earbuds with Bluetooth Multipoint, IP55 rating, custom EQ settings with no app required for less than $30? Mission possible! Amazon sells the ultra-cheap JLab JBuds Air Pro at a massive 49% markdown, making them incredibly affordable.
$29 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds: 47% off at Amazon for a limited time

If you're a Beats fan, you should absolutely get the Beats Studio Buds through Amazon's epic deal. These are now 47% off their price tag, landing them under $80, though only for a short while. They feature ANC with Transparency mode and offer up to 24 hours of total playtime with the charging case.
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 770NC: save 23% on Amazon

The recently-launched JBL Tune 770NC are now available at 23% off on Amazon. The headphones stand out with their stellar battery life of up to 70 hours without ANC. They also offer crisp sound with punchy bass and are way more affordable than usual at their current price.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4: now 30% off on Amazon

With extremely durable design and Active Noise Cancellation, the Jarba Elite 4 are the ultimate workout earbuds for cash-strapped fitness enthusiasts. These puppies have an impressive IP57 rating and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They're now on sale at Amazon, where you can save 30% on a pair.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you're a Jabra, JLab, or a Beats fan, you'll find a wide selection of popular earbuds deals right here! For instance, the Beats Studio Buds are now massively discounted at Amazon, where you can save 47% on a pair, but only for a limited time.

Those of you who are all about JBL can pick over-ear wireless headphones or the JBL Tune Buds, which are 30% off at the e-commerce giant. We even found a cool deal on the ultimate workout earbuds for cash-strapped users, the Jabra Elite 4. For a limited time, these sell at 30% off.

In case you're on an extremely tight budget, you should check out the JLab JBuds Air Pro. These puppies currently sell for less than $30!

These sub-$100 Bluetooth speaker deals are a sure hit!


5th Gen Echo Dot: Save 44% at Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is a smart speaker with built-in Alexa that's awaiting your attention at a whopping 44% discount. The smart speaker can be customized as a kid-friendly assistant with free parental controls via Amazon Kids.
$22 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip 4: 38% cheaper at Amazon

With an ultra-portable design and JBL Original Pro sound, the JBL Clip 4 is the perfect everyday companion. This bad boy features an IP67 rating for dust and water protection, plus up to 10 hours of battery life. Get yours today and save 38%.
$30 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XE200: save $30 at Best Buy

The Sony SRS-XE200 is also on sale at Best Buy, where you can save $30 on all available colors. The speaker offers balanced sound with powerful sound and an IP67 rating for better protection during outdoor use.
$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bose SoundLink Micro: 17% off at Amazon

Small but mighty, the Bose SoundLink Micro is another fascinating choice for users. This one is now available at 17% off across all available colors, spoiling you for choice. Unlike most budget speakers, this one has a built-in microphone, making it suitable for phone calls.
$20 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 5: save 38% at Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 is now available at Amazon at 38% off its price tag. Although not the latest speaker from the Flip series, this bad boy is a fantastic choice for cash-strapped users. The speaker has an IPX7 rating and offers up to 12 hours of battery life.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Willen: $30 off at Best Buy

The Marshall Willen in Black and Brass is on sale at Best Buy. Currently, you can save $30 on the speaker, which features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges.
$30 off (25%)
$89 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

From Amazon's smart speaker, the Echo Dot (5th Gen), to the super stylish and extremely compact Marshall Willen, there's something for any and every music fan's taste! Whether you'll host a party soon or need something budget-friendly to make everyday life more enjoyable, these sub-$100 deals on popular Bluetooth speakers aren't to miss out on.

The Willen is now $30 off at Best Buy, and Sony's SRS-XE200 boasts the same price cut at that seller. Over at Amazon, the 5th Gen smart speaker is a hefty 44% cheaper than usual, while the Flip 5 enjoys a 38% markdown.
