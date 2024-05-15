Weekly deals under $200: Moto G Power 5G (2023), bargain portable power station, and more epic discounts
Think twice before considering your thirst for tech can't be quenched under $200! This week's iteration of our budget tech deals will prove you wrong in style. Whether you're in the market for a Galaxy tablet, a budget phone, or perhaps a set of quality headphones, you've definitely come to the right place.
Are you planning to host a party or go out on a picnic with your friends this weekend? In such a case, you might also want to check out the top-notch Bluetooth speakers we found for under $200 this week. Of course, no deal list would be complete without several smartwatch models at steep discounts. So, we've done our homework and included some of these in this week's deals roundup.
Let's warm up the bargain hunter within you with this week's top three deals under $200 before we move on.
This week's top three offers are quite impressive. We're talking, of course, about the Tab M9 (2023), whose 4/64GB version hasn't seen such a low price tag at Lenovo in months! The BLUETTI EB3A is a suitable choice for cash-strapped users who want a power source for home backup. It's now available at its lowest price on Amazon.
Finishing off the top three deals in style is Motorola's Moto G 5G (2023). This one remains at its best price at the official store, and you can save even more by providing an eligible trade-in.
Must-have phones under $200
If you're looking for maximum battery life on the cheap, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) is undoubtedly the one to pick. This puppy already has a successor, but it's still a great choice for undemanding users on a budget. Plus, it's still $100 cheaper than usual.
Speaking of tight budgets, the Galaxy A15 5G may be just what you need if you absolutely demand a Super AMOLED screen on your Android phone. This bad boy is discounted at Walmart. Note, however, that its price is only revealed once you put it in the cart.
If this sounds like too much hassle, perhaps Amazon's offer on the Galaxy A14 5G will tickle your fancy. Over there, the phone sells at $20 off.
Tablet excitements in the sub-$200 range are here to stay!
Mind you, it's not just the Tab M9 (2023) that sees a generous price cut at the official Lenovo store. As you've seen above, many other affordable models from the brand have been bitten by the discount bug. For instance, the Tab M8 (4th Gen) hovers below the $80 mark, something we haven't seen in quite a while.
And if you don't care much about Lenovo's products, we suggest the budget tablets Galaxy Tab A9+ or Fire Max 11. Both of these are available at lower prices on Amazon.
The recently launched Tab M11 remains another top-notch choice, especially for users who want a compatible pen in their tablet box. This one is 26% off via the official store.
Get a cool smartwatch for less than $200 while you're at it!
Arguably the best deal this week comes straight from Samsung. It's for none other than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This puppy currently sells for under $100 with an eligible device trade-in. Then again, the 43mm model is way above the $200 mark before trade-ins.
If you aren't used to wearing smartwatches, consider Fitbit's Charge 6. This fitness tracker is now under $140 on Amazon. Should you want something much more rugged than Samsung's timeless wearable, Garmin's Instinct 2 might be the one for you. It's now $100 off at Best Buy.
Deals on headphones and earbuds under $200 that will blow your mind
From the Beats Solo 4 to the Galaxy Buds 2 and beyond, there's something for any and every taste this week. The latest Beats headphones are now 25% off, while the Studio Pro continue to enjoy their massive $170 price cut.
In the earbuds department, we've got the Pixel Buds Pro at 30% off. The same markdown has been awarded to the already budget-friendly JBL Tune Buds. Another option that sells under $130 is, of course, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These loud earbuds are up for grabs at Amazon.
Get the party started with these sub-$200 Bluetooth speakers!
Amazon treats music lovers to a couple of popular Marshall speaker deals this week. The first one is for the super popular Emberton II, which is 29% off for a limited time. The Willen may be more suitable for users in search of smaller speakers that seamlessly fit inside backpacks. This one is now under the $80 mark. Another small-sized option is the Soundcore Motion 300, which boasts a 20% limited-time markdown.
And if you want a captivating light show to accommodate your favorite jams, consider the JBL Pulse 5. This one is on the slightly more expensive side, available at just under $200 at the e-commerce giant.
