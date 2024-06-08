Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech
The weekend is finally here, and if you're anything like us, you're probably wondering what tech treats to get while relaxing on the couch. Think no more, for you've just come to the right place. Welcome to our weekly tech deal picks for cash-strapped users.
This week, we've lowered the cap to $100, something we've previously done just once. You might be surprised, but you can find some pretty good budget earbuds, Amazon tablets, and even smartwatches for less than $100. Don't forget to check out our other pick with fascinating weekly deals with no cash limits in case you don't have budget constraints.
Let's get started with this week's top three deals under $100:
The Amazfit GTS 3 may not be the best smartwatch on the market, but it has an AMOLED screen, up to 12 days of battery life, and various sports modes. The best part? It now sells at its best price on Amazon, offered at 33% off!
For music lovers who don't want blasting music in their ears at all times, we've got the Flip 6. This puppy sports a (sort of) rare discount at Walmart, where you can save $33 on some colors.
If you've been following our budget weekly deals iterations, you probably expected a Lenovo tablet to pop up in this section. Well, unfortunately (or not so much), none of the brand's ultra-affordable models are discounted this week.
But not all is lost, for Amazon has some drool-worthy deals on its Fire tablets. The Fire HD 8, the HD 8 Plus, and the HD 10 are all available for less than $100 for a short while. Discounts here vary between 27% and 38%.
$100 is a really tight cap, so you can probably guess why there aren't too many deals on phones and tablets. Well, this also applies to smartwatches. Even so, Samsung users on a shoestring budget can get the all-time favorite Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $99 at Walmart.
A limit of $100 is plenty enough to get you a great pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. We've got some of the most popular models at play here, including from brands like Google, Samsung, and Apple.
For starters, Pixel fans can get the Pixel Buds A this week, which are $20 off for a short while. For Galaxy fans, the Galaxy Buds FE are available at $32 off on Walmart, while the Jabra Elite 4 are enjoy a 35% discount at Amazon.
Another pair that sees a 30%+ plunge is the Apple AirPods 2. These puppies remain under $90 on Amazon. And if you're looking for an over-ear headset, consider the JBL Live 670NC. These are currently discounted on Amazon, saving you 23%.
Before we dive in, keep in mind that Father's Day is coming up soon. If you're looking for gift ideas, check out these Father's Day 2024 deals – you don't have much time left to pick out the ideal present.
If you already have a top-class wearable adorning your wrist, why not consider a cool pair of earbuds? The Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds, and they can be yours for just under $100!
Top phone deals under $100
The Moto G Play (2023) is discounted by Amazon once again. So, it's more than sensible to include it among this week's best phone deals in the sub-$100 range. The phone arrives fully unlocked, saving you $70.
If you don't mind getting a pre-paid phone, the Straight Talk-locked TCL 40 T currently sells for less than $50 at Walmart. Usually, the locked version of this phone retails at about $70. Another locked device you can get on the cheap is the Galaxy A14 5G. This one comes locked to AT&T and saves you an impressive $110.
Relax and have fun way with these sub-$100 deals on budget tablets!
Smartwatch deals under $100 to pick out from
If you're more into Amazfit products (but don't like the GTS 3 we showed you earlier), consider the Bip 5. This convenient fitness tracker has up to 10 days of battery life and offers step tracking plus other health-related features. You can now get it at under $80 on Amazon.
These sub-$100 deals on earbuds and headphones will spoil you for choice!
Finish off with a new Bluetooth speaker under $100
Looking for something innovative? The Sony SRS-NB10 might be exactly what you need. This neckband is a hit for Sony fans, especially now that it's available at $50 off on Best Buy.
But neckbands may not be the best choice for all occasions. So, in case you're looking for something ultra-pocketable, consider the Sony SRS-XB100. This puppy is now 20% cheaper on Amazon. By the way, here you can also find the JBL Clip 4 at 42% off.
Finally, Soundcore and Marshall products are on sale this week as well. You can find these at discounts of up to 33% at Walmart or Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: