Weekly deals under $100: Big savings on Samsung earbuds, JBL speakers, and more budget tech





Before we dive in, keep in mind that Father's Day is coming up soon. If you're looking for gift ideas, check out these



Let's get started with this week's top three deals under $100:

Save $33 on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart The small but mighty JBL Flip 6 is once again an absolute bestseller on Walmart. You can now get several select colors at a smashing 25% discount. The speaker offers loud audio with a good amount of bass that's particularly nice considering its super compact design. With its IP67, the speaker is well-protected against dust and water. $33 off (25%) $96 83 $129 95 Buy at Walmart Get Galaxy Buds 2 in White at 35% off on Walmart Walmart sells the Galaxy Buds 2 in White at a juicy 35% discount. Opting for a different paintjob comes at a higher price. For their sub-$100 price, the earbuds offer fantastic audio with EQ customizations, great ANC technology and decent battery life. Don't miss out! $55 off (37%) $94 $149 Buy at Walmart Amazfit GTS 3: now 33% off on Amazon The Amazfit GTS 3 is now available at its best price on Amazon. This fitness tracker has an AMOLED screen, supports 150 sports modes, and has Alexa built-in. The wearable additionally tracks heart rate and Blood Ox, thus giving you all the essential features you need. Get one for under $80 now. $40 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



The Amazfit GTS 3 may not be the



If you already have a top-class wearable adorning your wrist, why not consider a cool pair of earbuds? The



For music lovers who don't want blasting music in their ears at all times, we've got the



Top phone deals under $100 Before we dive in, keep in mind that Father's Day is coming up soon. If you're looking for gift ideas, check out these Father's Day 2024 deals – you don't have much time left to pick out the ideal present.The Amazfit GTS 3 may not be the best smartwatch on the market, but it has an AMOLED screen, up to 12 days of battery life, and various sports modes. The best part? It now sells at its best price on Amazon, offered at 33% off!If you already have a top-class wearable adorning your wrist, why not consider a cool pair of earbuds? The Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds , and they can be yours for just under $100!For music lovers who don't want blasting music in their ears at all times, we've got the Flip 6 . This puppy sports a (sort of) rare discount at Walmart, where you can save $33 on some colors.

Moto G Play (2023): save 41% at Amazon The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at Amazon at an incredible price. Right now, the smartphone sells at just under $100, meaning you can save 41% on your purchase. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery. While it has a successor, the phone remains a reasonable choice for those on a shoestring budget. $70 off (41%) Buy at Amazon (AT&T) Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: now $110 off on Walmart This rollback offer at Walmart turned the affordable Galaxy A14 5G into a bestseller! The phone is locked to AT&T and arrives at $110 off its price tag. The device has a 6.6-inch screen, a 50MP camera, and 64GB of built-in storage (expansion to 1TB available via microSD card). Get yours and save $110 while you can. $110 off (61%) $69 88 $179 99 Buy at Walmart (Straight Talk) TCL 40 T: Save $20 on Walmart Need a phone for less than $50? No problem! Walmart sells a Straight Talk-locked TCL 40 T at $20 off, making it a suitable option for some users. This phone runs on Android 13 out of the box and has a 6.75-inch HD+ display. While it's rather unimpressive on the camera front, the good news is that it has a large 5,000mAh battery. $19 off (28%) $49 88 $68 88 Buy at Walmart









If you don't mind getting a pre-paid phone, the Straight Talk-locked TCL 40 T currently sells for less than $50 at Walmart. Usually, the locked version of this phone retails at about $70. Another locked device you can get on the cheap is the



Relax and have fun way with these sub-$100 deals on budget tablets! Fire HD 8: save 27% at Amazon for a limited time The ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 is now even cheaper through Amazon's limited-time deal. The 2022-released device is now 27% off its MSRP of $130, giving you plenty of entertainment on the cheap. This is the 64GB version with Lockscreen Ads. $35 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: now $45 cheaper than usual The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is Amazon's latest model from the Fire HD 10 series, which is now 32% cheaper than usual. The affordable Amazon tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display. Get it through Amazon's limited-time deal and save 32% (or $45). $45 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Save 38% on the Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon With its long battery life of up to 13 hours, a compact 8-inch screen, and a 30% faster processor compared to the previous model, the 2022-launched Fire HD 8 Plus is a dream come true for those seeking budget-friendly entertainment. The tablet has a microSD card slot for expansion and supports wireless charging. Get one and save 38% through this limited-time deal. $45 off (38%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G Play (2023) is discounted by Amazon once again. So, it's more than sensible to include it among this week's best phone deals in the sub-$100 range. The phone arrives fully unlocked, saving you $70.If you don't mind getting a pre-paid phone, the Straight Talk-locked TCL 40 T currently sells for less than $50 at Walmart. Usually, the locked version of this phone retails at about $70. Another locked device you can get on the cheap is the Galaxy A14 5G . This one comes locked to AT&T and saves you an impressive $110.



If you've been following our budget weekly deals iterations, you probably expected a Lenovo tablet to pop up in this section. Well, unfortunately (or not so much), none of the brand's ultra-affordable models are discounted this week.



Recommended Stories If you've been following our budget weekly deals iterations, you probably expected a Lenovo tablet to pop up in this section. Well, unfortunately (or not so much), none of the brand's ultra-affordable models are discounted this week.But not all is lost, for Amazon has some drool-worthy deals on its Fire tablets. The Fire HD 8, the HD 8 Plus, and the HD 10 are all available for less than $100 for a short while. Discounts here vary between 27% and 38%.





Smartwatch deals under $100 to pick out from Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, Bluetooth): only $99 The 42mm Bluetooth-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 Classic again sells for just $99 at Walmart. The all-time favorite from Samsung features the iconic bezel and offers heart rate tracking and sleep insights. It can also monitor workout activities and give you VO2 Max readings. Get yours through Walmart's rollback offer. $61 off (38%) $99 $159 99 Buy at Walmart Amazfit Bip 5: save $10 on Amazon The Amazfit Bip 5 is a suitable fitness tracker for undemanding users. It has a large display and offers step tracking and health monitoring. It even measures your sleep and VO2 Max. Get one at Amazon and save 11% on the Alexa-built-in wearable. $10 off (11%) Buy at Amazon



$100 is a really tight cap, so you can probably guess why there aren't too many deals on phones and tablets. Well, this also applies to smartwatches. Even so,



If you're more into Amazfit products (but don't like the GTS 3 we showed you earlier), consider the Bip 5. This convenient fitness tracker has up to 10 days of battery life and offers step tracking plus other health-related features. You can now get it at under $80 on Amazon.



These sub-$100 deals on earbuds and headphones will spoil you for choice! 20% off the Pixel Buds A-Series on Amazon The Pixel Buds A-Series may not be everyone's cup of tea because of their Adaptive Sound feature that adjusts the volume as you move through different environments in order to cancel noise. But they still have a fanbase that will undoubtedly appreciate their current 20% discount on Amazon! They have up to five hours of use between charges or a total of 24 hours of use with the case. $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE in White: now $32 off at Walmart The Galaxy Buds FE offer real-time translation via the Samsung Phone app, sport a comfortable design, and provide quick pairing for your Galaxy devices. They also have ANC with Transparency mode and Auto-Switching (which only works on Samsung devices). Get yours at $32 off via Walmart. $32 off (32%) $67 72 $99 99 Buy at Walmart Save 41% on the Sony WF-C500 at Walmart Sony's affordable WF-C500 earbuds are again a real steal at Walmart! This splendid rollback offer lands them at 41% off, which is also their lowest price for 2024. These puppies offer good sound quality, great passive noise isolation, and up to 10 hours of listening time. The WF-C500 even support Sony's DSEE function. Grab a pair now and save 41%. $41 off (41%) $59 $99 99 Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $40 off at Amazon The Apple AirPods 2 can now be yours with a tempting $40 off their price tag via Amazon. The earbuds provide a quality audio experience that should be particularly enjoyable to Apple fans. Pairing them with your Apple devices is as easy as it goes, thanks to the integrated Apple H1 chipset. Get them today with the wired charging case and save $40. $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Get the Jabra Elite 4 at their second-best price! The Jabra Elite 4 enjoy a 35% markdown on Amazon, which lands them at their second-best price. These earbuds are a true hit at their current price, as they come with ANC with HearThrough technology, Bluetooth multipoint, comfortable design, and up to five hours of use between charges. $35 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Active: 35% off on Amazon The workout-oriented Jabra Elite 4 Active are also on sale right now. These are offered at 25% off their price tag, which saves you $42. These earbuds have an IP57 rating, offer reasonably good sound with some EQ customization, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case. $42 off (35%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 230NC TWS: 20% off at Amazon If you need an affordable pair of in-ear headphones, JBL's Tune 230NC TWS might prove ideal. These earbuds are 20% off at Amazon. They offer bass-heavy sound, have ANC with Ambient Mode, and keep your tunes going strong for up to eight hours per charge with ANC. You get three full charges from the charging case, bringing total playtime to 32 hours. $20 off (20%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live 670: 23% off at Amazon The JBL Live 670 might be ideal for over-ear headphone lovers. These are currently available for just under $100 at Amazon, following a 23% markdown. They have adaptive noise cancellation on deck with a Smart Ambient mode and can deliver up to 65 hours of listening time per charge. Get yours and save while you can. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon $100 is a really tight cap, so you can probably guess why there aren't too many deals on phones and tablets. Well, this also applies to smartwatches. Even so, Samsung users on a shoestring budget can get the all-time favorite Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $99 at Walmart.If you're more into Amazfit products (but don't like the GTS 3 we showed you earlier), consider the Bip 5. This convenient fitness tracker has up to 10 days of battery life and offers step tracking plus other health-related features. You can now get it at under $80 on Amazon.



A limit of $100 is plenty enough to get you a great pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. We've got some of the most popular models at play here, including from brands like



For starters, Pixel fans can get the Pixel Buds A this week, which are $20 off for a short while. For Galaxy fans, the



Another pair that sees a 30%+ plunge is the Apple AirPods 2. These puppies remain under $90 on Amazon. And if you're looking for an over-ear headset, consider the JBL Live 670NC. These are currently discounted on Amazon, saving you 23%. A limit of $100 is plenty enough to get you a great pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. We've got some of the most popular models at play here, including from brands like Google , Samsung, and Apple For starters, Pixel fans can get the Pixel Buds A this week, which are $20 off for a short while. For Galaxy fans, the Galaxy Buds FE are available at $32 off on Walmart, while the Jabra Elite 4 are enjoy a 35% discount at Amazon.Another pair that sees a 30%+ plunge is the Apple AirPods 2. These puppies remain under $90 on Amazon. And if you're looking for an over-ear headset, consider the JBL Live 670NC. These are currently discounted on Amazon, saving you 23%.





Finish off with a new Bluetooth speaker under $100

Marshall Willen (Black and Brass): 33% cheaper at Amazon This ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker from Marshall features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, allowing you to use it in all conditions. Get it at 33% off. $40 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Select Pro: $21 off at Walmart The Soundcore Select Pro is a powerful, compact, and portable Bluetooth speaker that's with a feature-rich design. It sports BassUp technology, PowerIQ, and more! With 16 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof rating, it can become a top-notch addition to any party. Get yours at $21 off. $21 off (21%) $79 $99 99 Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-NB10: save $50 at Best Buy The Sony SRS-NB10 is an innovative neckband speaker that's ideal for home office use and more. It has dedicated buttons for mute, volume, and more. With its lightweight design, it won't strain your neck. Get yours and save $50 on Best Buy through this cool deal. $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Save 42% on the JBL Clip 4 at Amazon If you need something ultra-portable (and with a clip for even easier transportation), get the JBL Clip 4. This speaker has a compact form factor and delivers a 5-watt JBL sound to enjoy. It has up to 10 hours of battery life between charges. Get yours today and save 42% on Amazon. $34 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB100: 20% off at Amazon The compact Sony SRS-XB100 is another fantastic option for users looking for extra portable speakers. It has an IP67 rating and promises up to 16 hours of use between charges. It may lack a clip like JBL's option, but it comes with a versatile strap for easy transportation. $12 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB23: 32% off at Amazon The Sony SRS-XB23 may be no spring chicken, but it remains a great choice for Sony fans. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 as well as SBC, AAC, and LDAC codes for quality wireless music streaming. The speaker delivers up to 12 hours of listening time per charge and is totally dustproof thanks to its IP67 rating. $41 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





Looking for something innovative? The Sony SRS-NB10 might be exactly what you need. This neckband is a hit for Sony fans, especially now that it's available at $50 off on Best Buy.



But neckbands may not be the best choice for all occasions. So, in case you're looking for something ultra-pocketable, consider the Sony SRS-XB100. This puppy is now 20% cheaper on Amazon. By the way, here you can also find the JBL Clip 4 at 42% off.



Finally, Soundcore and Marshall products are on sale this week as well. You can find these at discounts of up to 33% at Walmart or Amazon.