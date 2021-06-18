Will this year's 5G iPhone 13 models look like the renders in this video?1
We've shown you renders of the Apple iPhone 13 series and have written about the changes we expect to see when the new models are unveiled. Now we have a video from the ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel that shows what we might see in September when Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series.
One of the first things that you might notice is the 23% reduction in the width of the notch as it has narrowed from 34.83mm to 26.8mm. The height of the notch will get a slight increase in height from 5.35mm to 5.3mm. Reportedly, Apple moved the earpiece speaker to the bezel right above the notch to create the change in its size.
Other changes rumored for the iPhone 13 include an always-on display that will show the current status of the battery, the time, and notifications. Portrait Mode for video has been rumored, and all four pro and non-pro models are expected to sport sensor-shift OIS which stabilizes videos by adjusting the sensors of each camera instead of moving the lenses.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are both believed to offer a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. This means that the screen updates 120 times each second giving the phone buttery smooth scrolling capabilities and enhanced animations. Thanks to the LTPO displays made by Samsung that will be used on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max units, the ProMotion displays won't completely drain the batteries of those units.
Speaking of batteries, we expect to see larger sized capacities for the new 2021 phones, new color options (like Orange and Rose Pink) and more. Unlike the coronavirus led delays that forced Apple to move the release of the 2020 iPhones into October, this year we expect the four iPhone 13 models to be released in September once again. And it appears that there really will be a 1TB storage option this year
The clock is ticking down and we are most likely less than three months away from the unveiling of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.