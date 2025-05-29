Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Verizon’s recent Motorola Razr 2025 launch brings back nostalgia with questionable collaboration

The third major carrier in the US to add the mid-range foldable to its offering has teamed up with a surprising name

0comments
Verizon Motorola
Motorola Razr 2025
Verizon is the last major carrier in the US that adds the Motorola Razr 2025 to its offering. For reasons unknown, the Big Red was unable to keep its initial promise to release Motorola’s mid-range foldable on May 15 just like the competition, but it used the extra time to organize rather emotional launch for the Razr 2025.

After learning about DeLorean’s resurrection, Verizon’s marketing team decided that it would be a good idea to use the iconic vehicle as a prop in the carrier’s Motorola Razr 2025 announcement. The video that was released recently quickly become viral with the tech media, so we’ve added it below for your viewing pleasure.

The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) was an American automobile manufacturer that only produced a single model for about two years: 1981 and 1982. What made the company famous was its car being featured in the iconic Back to the Future film trilogy.

Turned into a time machine by eccentric scientist Doc Brown portrayed by actor Christopher Lloyd, the DeLorean car became as famous as the movies. Unfortunately, American automobile manufacturer closed before the first film was made, so it didn’t get to reap the benefits of free publicity.

Video Thumbnail


Fast forward 40 years and it looks like DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has been resurrected, but not to build another vehicle. The company recently teamed up with actor Sir Patrick Stewart to launch its “on-chain vehicle reservation system & marketplace.”

I think everyone remembers that all the companies led by “tech bros” tried to force people into buying their NTFs just a few years ago. The large majority of them proved to be scams meant to make the rich even richer.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain and is used to certify ownership and authenticity. It cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain and can be transferred by the owner, allowing NFTs to be sold and traded. NFTs can be created by anybody and require little or no coding skill to create. Because NFTs are uniquely identifiable, they differ from cryptocurrencies, which are fungible (hence the name non-fungible token).

– via Wikipedia, May 2025

This is exactly what the DeLorean Marketplace (built on the Sui network) plans to do. The company announced its first vehicle in over 40 years, and fans of the iconic time travel vehicle will soon be able to buy and sell their build slot for DeLorean’s Alpha 5 EV model on this digital marketplace. Personally, I think this is bad.

In any case, if you’re looking into the new Motorola Razr 2025, Verizon has it available now and customers can even get it for free (after credit of $16.66/month for 36 months). Or you can choose a one-time payment of $600, and the Motorola Razr 2025 will be yours.

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Loading Comments...

