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Verizon starts offering the measly $20 credit for the massive outage. Here's how to grab it

Verizon has started offering the $20 refund eligible accounts will receive due to Wednesday's massive outage.

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As we told you yesterday, Verizon has decided to give its subscribers, many of whom were unable to connect to the Verizon network on Wednesday, $20 per account. The carrier admitted that the credit won't make up for the inconvenience its customers suffered during the outage, but it could have offered a credit for each line. As it stands, those paying Verizon hundreds of dollars each month for service are receiving a smaller credit percentage-wise than its smaller customers.

Verizon customers: Here's how to claim your $20 credit


If you are a Verizon customer, you can claim your $20 credit by opening the My Verizon app. First, make sure that you have the app, and if not, it can be installed from the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android devices by tapping on this link. The website you are sent to will include prompts for both the App Store and Google Play Store. Tap on the appropriate link, install the app and register.

Verizon customers, have you claimed your $20 credit?
Yes, before the ink was dry on the app.
25%
Nah, it's no biggie.
75%
8 Votes

Once you have that completed, or if you have already used the My Verizon app, you can claim your $20 by opening the app. If Verizon is giving you a credit, you'll see a pill shaped button that says, "Take Action." Tap on it and you'll be taken to a page with an apology from the carrier on top. Verizon tells its customers that it is sorry for letting them down. There is a "Redeem Now" button that you have to press. Not only is Verizon offering the $20 credit to each account instead of giving the credit to each line, but the company also says that it will apply the credit in 1-2 billing cycles.

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Screenshot of the My Verizon app with the $20 credit prompt.
The My Verizon app is where subscribers can claim the $20 credit for eligible accounts. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Some Verizon customers couldn't do their jobs during the outage on Wednesday


Verizon acts as though it is merely shrugging its shoulders over the massive 7 hour+ outage on Wednesday that impacted over a million Verizon subscribers keeping some from making critical doctor appointments, while rideshare drivers, who depend on navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze, were out of business for the day. Perhaps new CEO

According to one report, Verizon will be giving out credits amounting to as much as $650 million if 32.5 million accounts claim the credit, which is only 22% of Verizon's total base. All we can say is that it has been an auspicious start for Verizon's new CEO Dan Schulman. The executive has said that he will turn the company from being a profit-first carrier into one that puts customers first. He is off to a pretty poor start, which is too bad for me as a subscriber to Verizon for more than two decades.

Schulman's feeble attempt at making Verizon customers feel that they are getting something from Verizon after having no service for much of Wednesday could result in a huge increase in churn for the current quarter. That's because many current Verizon customers said on social media that they have had enough of Verizon and will leave for another wireless firm.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
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