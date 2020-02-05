Verizon's Galaxy S10 5G is on sale at a crazy high discount on eBay





As such, the number of Big Red customers that can actually enjoy the real-life benefits of 5G connectivity on a daily basis remains quite low, especially considering the relatively short list of cities where the ultra-advanced mobile network signal is available to begin with.





But that doesn't mean the carrier's 5G-enabled smartphones should be completely ignored by Android power users. Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G , for instance, is an absolute beast with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in tow, as well as a grand total of four rear-facing cameras, and a massive 4,500mAh battery under its hood.













The best thing about the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse, of course, is that it can be effortlessly used on Verizon's 4G LTE network, which recently won the availability, coverage experience, and video experience trophies in OpenSignal's extensive US mobile network experience report





The worst thing is undoubtedly the handset's extravagant $1299.99 price point, but believe it or not, you can take that all the way down to $524.95 at the time of this writing if you don't mind dealing with an eBay vendor. Bidallies, mind you, has an almost flawless track record with more than 25,000 customer ratings over the last 12 months alone averaging a 99.6 percent positive feedback score.





And yes, the Verizon-exclusive Galaxy S10 5G units on sale here are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, although they obviously don't include any sort of an official (or unofficial) warranty. We're fairly certain we can agree a manufacturer's warranty is not worth a whopping 775 bucks, which is how much you'll be saving here compared to the regular price of this ultra-high-end device released back in April 2019





Interestingly, the Galaxy S10 5G is currently listed as out of stock at both Samsung and Verizon, which makes this killer deal that much more compelling. You're looking at a 256GB storage variant, by the way, available in a single Crown Silver paint job in a "limited quantity."