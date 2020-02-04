T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Wireless service

Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2020, 4:49 AM
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
In typical John Legere fashion, the flamboyant T-Mobile CEO spent a large part of the 2020 Super Bowl weekend taunting Verizon for its big-budget ad campaign focusing on... 4G LTE speeds and all the things 5G technology will not change in people's lives.

Of course, in Legere's defense, we have to point out Big Red actually started this latest war of words by directly targeting the "Un-carrier" in several commercials meant to highlight the poor performance of the first "nationwide" 5G network.

Unsurprisingly, T-Mo is looking to have the last laugh by presenting an analysis of the big four US carriers' actual performance during the "big game" that saw the Kansas City Chiefs (of the great state of Missouri) prevail over the San Francisco 49ers. Because the numbers were shared by John Legere on Twitter, you might be skeptical of their reliability, but the in-depth report was compiled by Ookla, the well-known (and unbiased) company behind the popular Speedtest service.


After conducting its tests at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida during the 2020 Pro Football Championship, Ookla found that T-Mobile easily defeated its arch-rival in all but one network performance indicator. We're naturally talking about 5G download speeds, a category where Verizon comfortably triumphed thanks to its vastly superior mmWave technology.

Then again, that was a largely meaningless victory for the nation's top wireless service provider due to how difficult it apparently was in the stadium on Sunday to obtain and maintain a Big Red 5G signal. T-Mobile shared multiple short videos on social media demonstrating this network instability, including one where a Verizon 5G-enabled phone dropped from 5G to 4G LTE technology as a waving hand blocked the advanced signal in front of it.


Unfortunately for Verizon, its 4G LTE network was nowhere near fast enough at the Super Bowl to pick up the 5G slack, averaging lower download speeds than even Sprint and AT&T. AT&T also narrowly defeated Verizon in LTE upload speeds and LTE latency, while Sprint joined T-Mobile in crushing Big Red as far as both 5G uploads and 5G latency were concerned.


Sprint actually took home the overall 5G latency trophy, while T-Mobile won four out of six gold medals. Of course, one venue is not representative of the average nationwide scores the big four carriers can typically rack up, but the way T-Mo prepared for the year's biggest sporting event certainly suggests the "Un-carrier" has its priorities straight, unlike we know who.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless