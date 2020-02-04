Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
After conducting its tests at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida during the 2020 Pro Football Championship, Ookla found that T-Mobile easily defeated its arch-rival in all but one network performance indicator. We're naturally talking about 5G download speeds, a category where Verizon comfortably triumphed thanks to its vastly superior mmWave technology.
Then again, that was a largely meaningless victory for the nation's top wireless service provider due to how difficult it apparently was in the stadium on Sunday to obtain and maintain a Big Red 5G signal. T-Mobile shared multiple short videos on social media demonstrating this network instability, including one where a Verizon 5G-enabled phone dropped from 5G to 4G LTE technology as a waving hand blocked the advanced signal in front of it.
So much for Verizon 5G in ️– hope no one starts the wave tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DPI7JnnoUe— T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 2, 2020
Unfortunately for Verizon, its 4G LTE network was nowhere near fast enough at the Super Bowl to pick up the 5G slack, averaging lower download speeds than even Sprint and AT&T. AT&T also narrowly defeated Verizon in LTE upload speeds and LTE latency, while Sprint joined T-Mobile in crushing Big Red as far as both 5G uploads and 5G latency were concerned.
#5GThatWorks during #PepsiHalftime ? Yep @TMobile has it. pic.twitter.com/aJDCs5tsGS— John Legere (@JohnLegere) February 3, 2020
Sprint actually took home the overall 5G latency trophy, while T-Mobile won four out of six gold medals. Of course, one venue is not representative of the average nationwide scores the big four carriers can typically rack up, but the way T-Mo prepared for the year's biggest sporting event certainly suggests the "Un-carrier" has its priorities straight, unlike we know who.
