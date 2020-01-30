Verizon 5G

Verizon's 5G network goes live in three more cities

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 30, 2020, 8:56 PM
Verizon's 5G network covered 31 cities in the United States until recently but starting today, three more cities will benefit from Verizon's 5G mobility service. The carrier announced its 5G network is now live in three more cities: Little Rock, Kansas City, and Cincinnati.

Just like every other city on the list, these three won't feature full 5G network coverage. If you live in one of these cities, here is where you should be able to take advantage of 5G blazing-fast data speeds.

  • Little Rock: parts of Midtown, University District, Birchwood, Otter Creek and near landmarks such as UAMS College of Medicine, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Rock Creek Square Plaza Shopping Center, and Outlets of Little Rock.

  • Kansas City: parts of Downtown, Midtown-Westport, Plaza Midtown, Olathe and near landmarks such as The Garment District, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Rockhurst University as well as inside and around the professional football stadium.

  • Cincinnati: parts of Downtown, Mt. Adams, West End, Evanston, Walnut Hills, Corryville, Clifton, Price Hill, Over-The-Rhine, Mt Auburn, Avondale, Newport (KY), Dayton (KY), Bellevue (KY) near landmarks such as Great American Ballpark, Duke Energy Convention Center, Serpentine Wall, City Hall, Xavier University, Cincinnati Zoo, Hebrew Union College, Cincinnati Christian University and Newport Waterfront (KY).

Besides the three cities included in today's announcement, Verizon's 5G network is live in parts of Cleveland, Columbus, Hampton Roads, Charlotte, Greensboro, Grand Rapids, Miami, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Hoboken, Memphis, Des Moines, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, and New York City.

1 Comment

JMartin22
Reply

1. JMartin22

Posts: 2417; Member since: Apr 30, 2013

Lol “parts of” x city/landmark lol. 5G deployment has been a joke.

posted on 10 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

