Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While T-Mobile has recently replaced the perfectly adequate Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with the equally respectable OnePlus Nord N200 5G for its monstrously popular "great free 5G phone upgrade" program sans mentioning a thing about a potential expiration date, Verizon is striking back with yet another killer limited-time deal of its own.

















The very respectable spec sheet of Verizon's Galaxy A42 5G includes a Snapdragon 750 SoC, 4GB RAM count, 128GB storage space, 5,000mAh battery capacity, a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, and a Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.





In terms of cellular connectivity, you get both "nationwide" low-band and spotty mmWave 5G support, with a new line of unlimited wireless service required to qualify for this latest online-only promotion. That's basically it, mind you, with no trade-in or port-in involved and both monthly installment and outright purchases at full retail price eligible for a grand total of 400 bucks in bill credits applied over a period of two years.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.