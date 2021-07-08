$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.

While T-Mobile has recently replaced the perfectly adequate Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with the equally respectable OnePlus Nord N200 5G for its monstrously popular "great free 5G phone upgrade" program sans mentioning a thing about a potential expiration date, Verizon is striking back with yet another killer limited-time deal of its own.

Just like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, as well as Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 5G iPhone 12 mini, or the LG Velvet 5G UW in recent weeks, the Galaxy A42 5G is on sale from the nation's largest wireless service provider for $0 for a single weekend.

Samsung Galaxy A42

5G, 128GB, Various Colors

$400 off (100%)
$0
$399 99
Buy at Verizon

That's in theory, at least, because Big Red has been known to expand some of these amazing special offers, going so far as to turn one or two of them into permanent affairs. We obviously can't say for sure if that will happen to Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G, but seeing as how Verizon knocked 100 percent off the handset's $399.99 list price at least once before, that's a definite possibility.

By no means a worthy rival for the likes of the aforementioned Galaxy S20 FE or iPhone 12 mini in terms of processing power, display quality, or camera performance, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones around, closely resembling the Galaxy A32 5G rather than dwarfing it in size or specifications.

The very respectable spec sheet of Verizon's Galaxy A42 5G includes a Snapdragon 750 SoC, 4GB RAM count, 128GB storage space, 5,000mAh battery capacity, a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, and a Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

In terms of cellular connectivity, you get both "nationwide" low-band and spotty mmWave 5G support, with a new line of unlimited wireless service required to qualify for this latest online-only promotion. That's basically it, mind you, with no trade-in or port-in involved and both monthly installment and outright purchases at full retail price eligible for a grand total of 400 bucks in bill credits applied over a period of two years.

Related phones

Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42
100%off $0 Special Verizon $400 Special Samsung $400 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

