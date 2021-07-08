Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached0
Just like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW, as well as Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 5G iPhone 12 mini, or the LG Velvet 5G UW in recent weeks, the Galaxy A42 5G is on sale from the nation's largest wireless service provider for $0 for a single weekend.
By no means a worthy rival for the likes of the aforementioned Galaxy S20 FE or iPhone 12 mini in terms of processing power, display quality, or camera performance, the 6.6-inch mid-ranger is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones around, closely resembling the Galaxy A32 5G rather than dwarfing it in size or specifications.
In terms of cellular connectivity, you get both "nationwide" low-band and spotty mmWave 5G support, with a new line of unlimited wireless service required to qualify for this latest online-only promotion. That's basically it, mind you, with no trade-in or port-in involved and both monthly installment and outright purchases at full retail price eligible for a grand total of 400 bucks in bill credits applied over a period of two years.