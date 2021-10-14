Notification Center

Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)
Formally unveiled and commercially released at a very reasonable price in a US unlocked variant back in August, the upgraded Motorola Edge is finally available from Verizon as well starting today.

Obviously, Big Red's jumbo-sized mid-ranger is designed to support mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband technology in addition to low-band (and mid-band) 5G connectivity. Put simply, the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge 5G UW is capable of producing the nation's highest download speeds... for customers lucky enough to live in a place (partially) covered by Big Red's fastest 5G signal.

Motorola Edge (2021)

5G UW, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Nebula Blue

$550 off (100%)
$0
$549 99
Buy at Verizon

Despite presumably costing Motorola more to manufacture than an unlocked Sub-6GHz 5G-only device, the Edge 5G UW model is also pretty affordable, "normally" fetching $549.99. Even better, if you're looking to open a new line of wireless service on a "select" Unlimited plan, you can bring that price point all the way down to $0 right off the bat.


The 100 percent discount doesn't require a device trade-in, number port-in, or even a monthly installment plan, although your $549.99 savings will be applied to your Verizon account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two or two and a half years.

While the completely free Motorola Edge 5G UW configuration comes with 128 gigs of internal storage space, the same $549.99 discount is also good for a 256GB variant that will therefore set you back a measly 50 bucks, or $2.08 a month for two years after "promo credit."

On paper, this bad boy certainly looks like one of the best budget 5G phones available today (especially at $0), with a respectable Snapdragon 778 processor paired with a decent 6GB RAM under its hood and a hefty 5,000mAh battery in charge of keeping the FHD+ LCD lights on with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate support.

The rest of the specifications and features are also not too shabby by 2021's upper mid-range standards, including a 108MP primary rear-facing camera, 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, 32MP single selfie shooter, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 30W TurboPower charging capabilities, and a sleek water-repellent design made from a fairly robust combination of plastic and glass.

Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon $599 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

