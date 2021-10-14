Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Obviously, Big Red's jumbo-sized mid-ranger is designed to support mmWave-based 5G Ultra Wideband technology in addition to low-band (and mid-band) 5G connectivity. Put simply, the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge 5G UW is capable of producing the nation's highest download speeds... for customers lucky enough to live in a place (partially) covered by Big Red's fastest 5G signal.
The 100 percent discount doesn't require a device trade-in, number port-in, or even a monthly installment plan, although your $549.99 savings will be applied to your Verizon account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two or two and a half years.
On paper, this bad boy certainly looks like one of the best budget 5G phones available today (especially at $0), with a respectable Snapdragon 778 processor paired with a decent 6GB RAM under its hood and a hefty 5,000mAh battery in charge of keeping the FHD+ LCD lights on with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate support.
The rest of the specifications and features are also not too shabby by 2021's upper mid-range standards, including a 108MP primary rear-facing camera, 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, 32MP single selfie shooter, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 30W TurboPower charging capabilities, and a sleek water-repellent design made from a fairly robust combination of plastic and glass.