Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola Edge 5G UW lands at Verizon on October 14

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Motorola Edge 5G UW lands at Verizon on October 14
Verizon is bringing the Motorola Edge 5G UW to its network this week, so if you’re looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with premium features, you can pick this one up starting October 14. More importantly, this is the only place where you’ll be able to buy the Edge 5G UW since it’s a Verizon exclusive.

As far as the price goes, Verizon revealed today that the Motorola Edge 5G UW will cost $550 outright, but customers can also pick it up for $18.33 per month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment.

New and existing Verizon customers who purchase the Motorola Edge 5G UW and pair it with the carrier’s Start and Do More Unlimited plans will receive six months of Google Play pass for free, or 12 months with Play More or Get More Unlimited plans (then, $4.99/month after).

Verizon’s Motorola Edge 5G UW boasts an impressive 6.8-inch Max Vision display featuring fast 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Another selling point of the phone besides the fact that it supports the carrier’s 5G Ultra-Wide band could be the spectacular 108-megapixel main camera that features Ultra Pixel technology. The Edge 5G UW sports a triple camera setup that lets you record using any two cameras at the same time via the Dual Capture mode.

On the inside, the Edge 5G UW packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, the phone is powered by a rather generous 5,000 mAh battery featuring fast charging 30W.

Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
$599 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

