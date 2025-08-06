Here's how you could save $480 on NFL Sunday Ticket with Verizon
Whether you're at home or on the go, you can enjoy the game!
Verizon is offering some customers a way to get the NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2025–26 season at no extra cost, or at a discounted rate. The service, which is provided through YouTube, gives viewers access to live, out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games. As Verizon puts it, the value of the subscription can be as high as $480.
Customers have 60 days from purchase or installation to redeem the offer. If any eligibility requirements change after activation, Verizon may charge back the value of the subscription.
For those who don't meet the full eligibility criteria, Verizon is also offering a partial discount. Existing mobile or home internet customers can get over $200 off the regular NFL Sunday Ticket price, bringing the cost down to $276 for the season. This discount must be redeemed within 28 days of purchase. Both offers require a Google account; however, a YouTube TV base plan is not included and not required.
Verizon is also planning to give away over 150,000 items through its Verizon Access program. These include gift cards for TopGolf, movie tickets through Fandango, and passes to concerts and shows such as Disney on Ice and performances by artists like Benson Boone and Tate McRae.
To be eligible for the full offer, customers must either activate a new line on a Verizon mobile plan by buying a 5G phone or bringing their own device, or they must sign up for select Verizon home internet plans:
- Buy a 5G phone: For all new and existing customers with a new line on myPlan
- Bring your phone: For all new and existing customers with a new line on myPlan
- Switch to Verizon Home Internet: Sign up for a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus internet plan
Image by Verizon, YouTube
In addition to the NFL-related deals, Verizon plans to offer various giveaways during the football season. Starting August 7, a limited number of free tickets to regular season games will be made available in the My Verizon app. Throughout the season, additional tickets will be released without notice.
