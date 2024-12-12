Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it

One UI 7

Galaxy phones running One UI 7 will group notifications - much like iOS

The notification panel and quick settings panel are now separate - swiping down from the left will bring down the notifications, and swiping down from the right - quick settings

Samsung’s Camera app will make me take more photos and videos - even if their quality isn’t as good as the competition’s

Speaking of photos, I can only wish I had this feature on my iPhone, and this is the ability to create photo AND video collages right from Samsung’s Gallery app - with a layout of my choice.



I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to scroll through the millions of apps on my iPhone to find the right collage app, because I always forget which one can do what I needed it to do. It’s “small things” like this one that make a huge difference to the user experience.



Samsung has two Dynamic Islands without any gaping holes - not as pretty as the iPhone, but far more practical

Surprise, surprise… There’s Samsung’s answer to Apple’s “Dynamic Island”, called the “Now Bar”, which has Dynamic Island-like functionality but wins by:



Being available on the Lock screen

Being placed on the bottom rather than the very top

Also being available on the top (next to the notification bar) when you want to tap it and switch between quick app controls

I’m not saying Samsung’s way of implementing “Dynamic Island” on the Galaxy is perfect - for example, the icons you click to get the quick actions to pop up are tiny, because they don’t have their designated space to occupy - in other words, a large camera cutout.



And-it-is-in-the-right-spot. On-the-bottom. Come-on-now.



Samsung phones now get (almost) everything right - as an iPhone user, I’m super jealous





Of course, the changes to One UI 7 aren’t the sole reason I would consider using a Samsung as my primary phone, but that’s actually a great thing.



Samsung phones already get plenty of things right - like the class-leading AI experience, the reliable software support, unique displays (at least on the Ultra model), and the very good (although not the best) camera and battery experience.



As an iPhone user (who’s been using Pixel/Galaxy flagships but not as his primary phones), I’d say Samsung hasn’t made any mind-blowing changes to its software, but the ones it made are enough to make me consider using a Samsung as my main phone. And that’s pretty major stuff for me.



For example, there was never a chance I’d use the



Unlike One UI 6, One UI 7 has taken major steps in the right direction with the “Now Bar”, the major Camera app redesign with all controls on the bottom, and even smaller things aimed at making one-hand use better, like the vertical app drawer, and all important Search bars being moved to the very bottom of the screen - like the one in the app drawer, and the one in Settings. One UI 7 - now, I REALLY want to replace my Pixel Fold with a Galaxy Fold

As an



This is without a doubt something I wish I had on my big iPhone 15 Pro Max , but right now, Apple doesn’t even come close to making large iPhones more usable. I won’t even get into the whole multitasking thing, which is still available on Galaxy, and still a million times better than on iPhone.



My “main” Android phone to use alongside my iPhone 13 mini , it’d definitely be a foldable due to how the two complement each other.



And while I was already contemplating switching to a Galaxy foldable before, One UI 7 ’s new practical updates are pushing me closer and closer to replacing my



