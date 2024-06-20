U.S. variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets benchmarked









The two U.S. carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , and both models will sport 12GB of RAM. The Geekbench scores were higher on the carrier unlocked version with the phone delivering a single-core score of 2257 and a multi-core score of 6903.









Theandwill both be unveiled on July 10th in Paris during Samsung's next Unpacked event. Alongside the pair, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the new Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Ring





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received China's 3C Certification which showed that the phone's battery will support 25W charging. And the MIIT Certification database for India reveals that the device will support 5G and feature dual-SIM connectivity.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be equipped with a 7.6-inch internal display with an 1856 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, The external Cover Screen will weigh in at 6.3 inches, feature a resolution of 968 x 2376, and carry a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Recently leaked specs show that thewill be equipped with a 7.6-inch internal display with an 1856 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, The external Cover Screen will weigh in at 6.3 inches, feature a resolution of 968 x 2376, and carry a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.



