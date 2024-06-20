U.S. variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets benchmarked
Just a couple of days ago the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was run through the Geekbench benchmark test which showed that the clamshell foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) and it will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. The model number of the device is SM-F741B, which means that the unit tested could be the one sold in Europe and North America. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 had single-core and multi-core scores of 2247 and 6857 respectively.
According to MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has surfaced on Geekbench again. Last month, the U.S. variant of the phone, model number SM-F956U, scored 1964 on the single-core test and 6619 on the multi-core test. The latest Geekbench test of the book-style foldable was run on another U.S. variant with an SM-F95U1 model number. The phone used on the previous test is a U.S. carrier-locked model while the new Geekbench test was run on a version of the device that is carrier-unlocked allowing it to be used on any U.S. wireless provider.
The two U.S. carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and both models will sport 12GB of RAM. The Geekbench scores were higher on the carrier unlocked version with the phone delivering a single-core score of 2257 and a multi-core score of 6903.
The unlocked U.S. carrier version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is benchmarked. Image credit-MySmartPrice
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will both be unveiled on July 10th in Paris during Samsung's next Unpacked event. Alongside the pair, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the new Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Ring.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received China's 3C Certification which showed that the phone's battery will support 25W charging. And the MIIT Certification database for India reveals that the device will support 5G and feature dual-SIM connectivity.
Recently leaked specs show that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be equipped with a 7.6-inch internal display with an 1856 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, The external Cover Screen will weigh in at 6.3 inches, feature a resolution of 968 x 2376, and carry a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
The internal screen will come with a 4MP under-display camera and a 10MP cover camera. A 4400mAh battery will keep the lights on and color options will include Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. Storage options are expected to be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Android 14 will be pre-installed.
