Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

U.S. variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets benchmarked

By
1comment
U.S. variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets benchmarked
Just a couple of days ago the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was run through the Geekbench benchmark test which showed that the clamshell foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) and it will be equipped with 12GB of RAM. The model number of the device is SM-F741B, which means that the unit tested could be the one sold in Europe and North America. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 had single-core and multi-core scores of 2247 and 6857 respectively.

According to MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has surfaced on Geekbench again. Last month, the U.S. variant of the phone, model number SM-F956U, scored 1964 on the single-core test and 6619 on the multi-core test. The latest Geekbench test of the book-style foldable was run on another U.S. variant with an SM-F95U1 model number. The phone used on the previous test is a U.S. carrier-locked model while the new Geekbench test was run on a version of the device that is carrier-unlocked allowing it to be used on any U.S. wireless provider.

The two U.S. carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and both models will sport 12GB of RAM. The Geekbench scores were higher on the carrier unlocked version with the phone delivering a single-core score of 2257 and a multi-core score of 6903.

The unlocked U.S. carrier version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is benchmarked. Image credit-MySmartPrice - U.S. variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets benchmarked
The unlocked U.S. carrier version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is benchmarked. Image credit-MySmartPrice

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will both be unveiled on July 10th in Paris during Samsung's next Unpacked event. Alongside the pair, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the new Galaxy Buds, and the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received China's 3C Certification which showed that the phone's battery will support 25W charging. And the MIIT Certification database for India reveals that the device will support 5G and feature dual-SIM connectivity.

Recently leaked specs show that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be equipped with a 7.6-inch internal display with an 1856 x 2160 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, The external Cover Screen will weigh in at 6.3 inches, feature a resolution of 968 x 2376, and carry a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. 

Recommended Stories
The internal screen will come with a 4MP under-display camera and a 10MP cover camera. A 4400mAh battery will keep the lights on and color options will include Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. Storage options are expected to be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Android 14 will be pre-installed.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

A17 Pro's Neural Engine shows nice performance hike in iOS 18 benchmark test
A17 Pro's Neural Engine shows nice performance hike in iOS 18 benchmark test
Apple releases a public beta for iOS, but not the one you've been waiting for
Apple releases a public beta for iOS, but not the one you've been waiting for
Google's latest feature will help you keep your Pixel phone from overheating
Google's latest feature will help you keep your Pixel phone from overheating
Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad are now available
Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad are now available
YouTube Music to get a new "Ask for Music" AI feature
YouTube Music to get a new "Ask for Music" AI feature
Instagram is recommending highly inappropriate content to teens
Instagram is recommending highly inappropriate content to teens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless