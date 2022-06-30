New report details yet another huge batch of upcoming Motorola phones





Luckily, that's where serial Twitter leaker and occasional 91mobiles contributor Evan Blass comes in, not only keeping track of all existing Moto-branded products but also following every single move made by the Lenovo-owned company behind the scenes to prepare new devices across all categories and price brackets.

There's no stopping the mid-range Moto G flood









Hot on the heels of the 4G LTE-only G42 and the 5G-enabled G62 , a slightly lower-end Moto G32 is tipped to see daylight "soon-ish" with a robust-sounding list of features for an undoubtedly reasonable price point. Codenamed "Devon", this will first be released in a non-5G-capable version with a silky smooth 120Hz LCD screen measuring around 6.5 inches in diagonal and sporting Full HD resolution.









The rest of the specs are... not too bad either, including the same Snapdragon 680 processor found inside the aforementioned Moto G42, up to 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a maximum of 6GB RAM, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors, and last but not necessarily least, a single 16MP selfie shooter.





Oddly enough, a 5G-equipped "Devon" variant is only expected to go on sale in North America in 2023 following a commercial debut elsewhere at some point before 2022 ends. This is likely to keep many of the "regular" G32's features unchanged, although the Qualcomm SoC could be replaced with an unspecified MediaTek-made silicon while the rear camera arrangement is to be comprised of a 64MP primary shooter accompanied by two different (and equally useless) 2MP sensors.





A mysterious model codenamed "Maui" might also join the expansive Moto G family sometime in Q3 this year with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset on deck, as well as a 720p display, just 3 gigs of memory, and pretty much the most rudimentary triple rear camera setup we can think of (16 + 2 + 2MP). Of course, with such modest specifications, there's a very good chance this thing will enrich the entry-level Moto E lineup instead.

On the edge of glory





Let's face it, low-cost devices can only get you so far in today's mobile industry in terms of sales numbers and especially profits, and if Motorola truly wants to become a name to be reckoned with, it needs its upper mid-range and high-end Edge family to continue growing, both numerically and as far as global mainstream popularity is concerned.





Obviously, a China-only "aesthetics-focused" model codenamed "Tundra" is unlikely to contribute much to the latter aspect in Q3 despite fitting a large 4,400mAh battery and powerful Snapdragon 888+ processor (among others) into a curvy body with a state-of-the-art 6.55-inch FHD+ P-OLED display supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology.









Also coming in Q3, the Motorola "Victoria" may or may not carry Edge branding, with its 108MP primary rear-facing snapper and RAM options ranging from 4 to 8GB placing this particular device in an unknown spot in the "high-mid-range" segment.





By far the most exciting new members of the Motorola Edge family are currently expected to come out in 2023, but due to their very distant release targets, it might not be very wise to put a lot of stock in this "ev-leaked" information.





Codenamed "Bronco" and "Canyon", these next-gen Edge beasts could well pack next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power while supporting up to 165Hz (!!!) display refresh rate technology and "settling" for a 50MP main rear camera each.





The ultra-high-end Canyon could additionally feature a second 50MP snapper and a remarkable-sounding 60MP front-facing camera, while the Bronco, which may or may not pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC instead of the aforementioned Gen 2 processor, is likely to combine its primary 50MP shooter with a 13MP secondary and 2MP tertiary lens on its back.





Finally, Motorola is also working on a potentially game-changing "Felix" rollable and a 144Hz refresh rate-capable "Juno" sequel to the as-yet unannounced "Maven" (aka Razr 3 ), but while late 2023 launches are currently being eyed, these (extremely distant) plans are obviously far from etched in stone.



