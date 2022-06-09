Motorola unveils another two interesting mid-range phones with decent specs





Moto G42 - a beautiful OLED display for the masses





Powered by the same Snapdragon 680 processor as the 6.6-inch Moto G52 , this undoubtedly ultra-affordable handset is a little more compact but just as sharp, sporting a 6.4-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (presumably, a pixel count of around 2400 x 1080).





What the Moto G42 almost certainly lacks compared to its slightly bigger and higher-end brother is 90Hz screen refresh rate technology, which means your content viewing and gaming experiences will be a little less smooth if you opt for this new guy when it rolls out to "selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India and the Middle East in the coming weeks" in addition to Brazil.









Unfortunately, regional pricing is kept under wraps for the time being, but with the G52 available around the €250 mark on the old continent, we can safely assume the G42 will start dangerously close to €200.





You won't find many other OLED smartphones in that price bracket, and when you consider the hefty 5,000mAh battery, 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, pre-loaded Android 12 software, and dual stereo speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos spatial sound, you may well realize this is a value champion and a great contender for the title of best budget phone in the world you're looking at here.





Too bad official US availability is not in the cards, and alas, the same goes for the...

Moto G62 5G





As you can imagine, the key selling point is in the name, as this 6.5-incher joins Motorola 's rich lineup of cheap 5G-enabled mobile devices.





Slightly smaller and less powerful than the 6.6-inch Moto G82 5G with a Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, the G62 5G settles for the same Snapdragon 480+ silicon as the 6.8-inch Moto G51 5G . That means its European price point is likely to be set somewhere between €250 and €300, which is definitely not bad for a phone capable of refreshing your content at up to a 120Hz rate.









Because the "OLED" acronym is not mentioned in Motorola's latest press release in association with the Moto G62 5G, we'll have to assume the screen technology used on this particular model is LCD, which probably helped the company keep its production costs low.





The rest of the specifications confirmed so far are strikingly similar to what the non-5G-enabled Moto G42 will offer, including a 5,000mAh battery, 50MP primary shooter equipped with Quad Pixel functionality to deliver crystal clear 12.5MP snapshots, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP Macro Vision camera also slapped to the handset's back.





Dual stereo speakers and Android 12 out the box are another two common characteristics and potential selling points for the G42 and G62 5G, whose storage and memory options however are not officially confirmed at the moment.