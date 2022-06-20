Motorola's next tablet prematurely breaks cover with Android 12 and Snapdragon power





The decidedly modest 8-inch Moto Tab G20 with only 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space was followed by a larger and considerably better-equipped Tab G70 model early this year, and now a (not so) mysterious Tab G62 is also coming with a set of specifications squeezing somewhere between the two existing Motorola slates.





The pre-announcement details revealed by none other than Google and collected by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter are undoubtedly legit, mind you, including a somewhat familiar (read generic) design with symmetrical bezels and the same exact 2000 x 1200 screen resolution as the aforementioned 11-inch Moto Tab G70.





If the 240 ppi (pixel per inch) density also proves 100 percent accurate, the Moto Tab G62 will measure around 9.7 inches in its screen diagonal, which is a pretty unusual number in today's tablet landscape. Like the G70 and unlike the G20, this presumably affordable slate is set to come in both Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants.









Interestingly, the two will pack different processors... from several years ago. We're talking about the Snapdragon 678 and 665 oldies respectively, which are notable for being manufactured by Qualcomm, unlike the Helio P22T and Helio G90T chips powering the Tab G20 and Tab G70 respectively.





With 4 gigs of RAM also on deck, the Moto Tab G62 is definitely no screamer, which is why it's nice to see Android 12 run the software show ahead of the product's formal announcement and commercial release.





With a very similar Lenovo Tab P11 running Android 11, sporting an 11-inch screen, and packing a Snapdragon 662 SoC at a starting price of just $150 at the time of this writing, we absolutely wouldn't be surprised if Motorola 's next tablet gave Amazon and Samsung's best low-cost models a run for their money in the sub-$250 bracket. Alas, if history is anything to go by, official US availability seems out of the question here as well.





You may not have even realized this or forgot all about it, but in addition to releasing more low and mid-end Android handsets than pretty much anyone else in business today and paying more attention to the high-end segment of the smartphone market than ever before, Motorola also made a timid tablet comeback last year.