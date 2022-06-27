Highly spec'd Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and its 200MP camera are one step closer to being released

Remember that Motorola flagship smartphone reportedly heading to consumers carrying a 200MP Samsung camera sensor? Originally given the code name "Frontier," the phone's moniker is rumored to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The device is expected to be one of the first handsets to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone should be the first to sport a 200MP camera sensor when it is released as soon as next month.









As long as Motorola is going all out with the specs for the Edge 30 Ultra, it is rumored to include its fastest charging specs ever with fast charging at 125W with 50W wireless charging capabilities offered.





According to ITHome (via Gizchina ), the phone has received its 3C certification in China. The China Compulsory Certification is a safety inspection required for most products sold in the country. The unit will carry the model number XT2251-1 and has already been approved by the Ministry of the Industry and Information Technology. Also receiving the same approval is model number XT2243-2 which is supposedly a successor model to the Motorola Edge 20 Series.





As for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, tipster Digital Chat Station, who has made some outstanding calls in the past, expects the highly spec'd smartphone to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Besides the 200MP primary camera sensor, the phone will feature a 50MP sensor and a 12MP sensor. For selfies, the device will feature a 60MP sensor behind a front-facing punch-hole.





Interestingly, while the 200MP image sensor comes from Samsung, it will not be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.







The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has the potential to become a legit challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S line. Motorola, which has made huge strides over the last few years, is now the third most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. and 6th most popular globally.





With the spectacular specs rumored for the Edge 30 Ultra, this could be the most important phone release for Motorola since it released the DROID back in the fourth quarter of 2009. The first handset to have Android 2.0 installed, the DROID arguably was the first real competitor to the iPhone with features such as free turn-by-turn driving directions. The device also gave Android a kickstart on its way to becoming the most widely used mobile operating system in the world.

