 Here's the first official image of Motorola's cheapest Edge phone
Here's the first official image of Motorola's cheapest Edge phone

Motorola
@cosminvasile
Here's the first official image of Motorola's cheapest Edge phone
Motorola is not even close to being done with its Edge sub-brand as we’re waiting for more handsets to drop by the end of the year. Many of these unannounced Motorola phones were known by their codenames before they’ve been officially introduced. Among them, the so-called Motorola Miami stands out as one of the cheapest from the entire lineup.

Today we’ve learned that Miami’s market name will be Motorola Edge 30 Lite and that it’s probably going to hit shelves in Q3 2022. More importantly, we got the first official image of the Edge 30 Lite courtesy to Evan Blass (via 91mobiles).

The image confirms some of the details previously leaked such as the dual camera setup, which includes 64-megapixel and 13-megapixel snappers. Apart from that, we already know the Edge 30 Lite is going to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Although we don’t have an image showing the front side of the phone, rumor has it that the Edge 30 Lite will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ POLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a rather impressive 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

We also know the phone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and that it will come in four exotic color options: Moonless Night, Very Peri, Opal Silver, and Green Fig. According to the report, Motorola is likely to introduce the Edge 30 Lite alongside the much more powerful Edge 30 Ultra very soon.
Loading Comments...

