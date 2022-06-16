A whole bunch of upcoming Motorola phones get rock-solid prices and colors





Said slate primarily includes budget-friendly handsets prepared to offer largely unrivaled value in markets like the US, where the Lenovo-owned brand has had much to gain over the last year or so from LG's shocking industry retirement.





Hot on the heels of the official Moto G42 and G62 5G announcements, as well as the big Razr 3 pricing reveal from earlier today, another four (mildly) interesting Motorola phones are now in the spotlight thanks to one of the most reliable leakers in business.

The Edge family will soon get two (very different) new members









That makes it wholly unsurprising to hear that a Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is coming... at some point in 2022, although the lack of concrete information around this particular model is definitely a tad unusual.









According to Steve H., aka @OnLeaks , as initially reported exclusively by CompareDial , the Edge 30 Fusion is set to cost €679 in "European markets" in a single black hue and a single 128GB storage configuration also equipped with 8 gigs of RAM.





As Motorola mid-rangers go, that's certainly a little steep, and if the Edge 30 Fusion were to ever land in the US, we'd expect it to convert to significantly more than 600 bucks. Of course, the Edge 20 Fusion was never officially released stateside, which means its sequel is likely to follow a similar regional fate.





Still, we're definitely curious to see what this mysterious bad boy will bring to the table on the old continent apart from obligatory 5G connectivity and a rumored MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.





The undoubtedly considerably lower-end Motorola Edge 30 Lite, meanwhile, is no big question mark, almost certainly pairing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with a fast-charging 4,000mAh or so battery while packing the exact same 8GB memory count and 128GB internal storage space as the Edge 30 Fusion... at a very reasonable €399 price.





Coated in silver, "moonless night", and "veri peri" (huh?), the Edge 30 Lite will also offer 5G support, which probably means the camera is the key area where the Edge 30 Fusion has room to show its superiority and justify its rumored price.





Incredibly enough, the affordable Motorola Edge 30 Lite is tipped to sport a silky smooth 120Hz 6.28-inch OLED display as well, so if Steve Hemmerstoffer is not wrong about its €399 European starting price, we might be looking at a phenomenal contender for the title of Incredibly enough, the affordable Motorola Edge 30 Lite is tipped to sport a silky smooth 120Hz 6.28-inch OLED display as well, so if Steve Hemmerstoffer is not wrong about its €399 European starting price, we might be looking at a phenomenal contender for the title of best budget phone available in 2022 here.

Two ultra-low-cost devices are also in the works





Just in case the Moto G42 feels too rich for your (European) blood, at €210 and up, a slightly humbler Moto G32 is reportedly coming soon at a recommended price of... €229. Wait, that can't be right.





With only 3 gigs of RAM and 32GB storage, this silver and grey-colored low to mid-end device can't possibly cost more than a 4 and 64 gig-packing Moto G42 with an FHD+ AMOLED display also in tow.









Granted, the G32 is rumored to support 90Hz screen refresh rate technology, but the HD+ resolution of its 6.5-inch panel definitely signals a sub-$200 price point.





The Moto E12, meanwhile, is all but guaranteed to sit in that bracket, purportedly fetching no more than €139 with a, let's not mince words, terrible 2GB RAM count, 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, and "dark" and white color options. There's no point trying to guess how much (or how little) these dirt-cheap phones could cost in the US, because history clearly indicates no such release is planned.



