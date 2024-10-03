Subscribe to access exclusive content
Unprecedented EcoFlow Delta 2 deal saves you a massive $510 at Amazon

Deals
A close-up of the front side of the EcoFlow Delta 2, showcasing its USB ports and LCD display.
Prime Day is still some time away, but if you're looking for a new portable power station, you need not wait for the event. Why is that? Well, one of the best portable power stations, the EcoFlow Delta 2, is now cheaper than ever at the e-commerce giant. That's right! Amazon sells the 1kWh unit for 51% off its price tag, an absolutely unprecedented discount!

EcoFlow Delta 2: Save a whopping $510 at Amazon

Unprecedented Amazon deal saves you a head-turning $510 on the incredible EcoFlow Delta 2. The 1kWh solar generator is now under $490, though only for a limited time. That's its lowest price so far, so we recommend taking advantage.
$510 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

EcoFlow Delta 2 + 220W solar panel: $850 OFF!

If you wish to get an even better deal on the EcoFlow Delta 2, consider the bundle offer with a 220W solar panel. The bundle is now $850 off at Amazon, saving you an incredible 52%! The promo will last for a short while, so make sure you check it out before it's too late.
$850 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

Last month, we saw the ~$1,000 EcoFlow solar generator for 50% off, landing it at just under $500 with Amazon's flash deal. We didn't think the merchant would get any more generous than that. Apparently, we were wrong, as you now get to save $510 on the station! So, the Amazon deal is a no-brainer if you ask us. Keep in mind that it won't last for long, though.

By the way, that's not the only incredibly affordable option from EcoFlow right now. You can also purchase the Delta 2 bundle with a 220W solar panel for less than $800 at Amazon. For context, the two items usually retail for almost $1,650, so you're saving yourself $850 by going for the 52% markdown! The bundle deal is also only available for a little while on Amazon.

The Delta 2 is an exceptional choice for seasoned solar generator users and first-time buyers alike. Its app control is intuitive and easy to use, but you can always interact with the station off the app.

With this large buddy, you get as many as 15 outlets for various essentials and home appliances. It features six AC ports with 1800W output and 2700W surge, two USB-C with 100W max output, four USB-As, two DC5521 ports and a single Cigarette Lighter port (10A/12.6V).

With its massive 1,024Wh capacity and safe 1800W output, this fella safely runs 90% of home appliances. And if that's not enough for your needs, connect an expansion battery (sold separately) and enjoy! The Delta 2 works with different EcoFlow expansion batteries and can reach a maximum of 3kWh capacity. And that's not all, either!

The EcoFlow unit uses LiFePO4 battery cells, allowing you to safely use it for up to 10 years without ever thinking about a replacement. It also sports a sturdy design, so an accidental drop shouldn't be a major problem. Additionally, the Delta 2 charges 0–80% in just 50 minutes! At that price, what more could you possibly ask for?
