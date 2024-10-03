Unprecedented EcoFlow Delta 2 deal saves you a massive $510 at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Prime Day is still some time away, but if you're looking for a new portable power station, you need not wait for the event. Why is that? Well, one of the best portable power stations, the EcoFlow Delta 2, is now cheaper than ever at the e-commerce giant. That's right! Amazon sells the 1kWh unit for 51% off its price tag, an absolutely unprecedented discount!
Last month, we saw the ~$1,000 EcoFlow solar generator for 50% off, landing it at just under $500 with Amazon's flash deal. We didn't think the merchant would get any more generous than that. Apparently, we were wrong, as you now get to save $510 on the station! So, the Amazon deal is a no-brainer if you ask us. Keep in mind that it won't last for long, though.
By the way, that's not the only incredibly affordable option from EcoFlow right now. You can also purchase the Delta 2 bundle with a 220W solar panel for less than $800 at Amazon. For context, the two items usually retail for almost $1,650, so you're saving yourself $850 by going for the 52% markdown! The bundle deal is also only available for a little while on Amazon.
The Delta 2 is an exceptional choice for seasoned solar generator users and first-time buyers alike. Its app control is intuitive and easy to use, but you can always interact with the station off the app.
With this large buddy, you get as many as 15 outlets for various essentials and home appliances. It features six AC ports with 1800W output and 2700W surge, two USB-C with 100W max output, four USB-As, two DC5521 ports and a single Cigarette Lighter port (10A/12.6V).
With its massive 1,024Wh capacity and safe 1800W output, this fella safely runs 90% of home appliances. And if that's not enough for your needs, connect an expansion battery (sold separately) and enjoy! The Delta 2 works with different EcoFlow expansion batteries and can reach a maximum of 3kWh capacity. And that's not all, either!
The EcoFlow unit uses LiFePO4 battery cells, allowing you to safely use it for up to 10 years without ever thinking about a replacement. It also sports a sturdy design, so an accidental drop shouldn't be a major problem. Additionally, the Delta 2 charges 0–80% in just 50 minutes! At that price, what more could you possibly ask for?
Last month, we saw the ~$1,000 EcoFlow solar generator for 50% off, landing it at just under $500 with Amazon's flash deal. We didn't think the merchant would get any more generous than that. Apparently, we were wrong, as you now get to save $510 on the station! So, the Amazon deal is a no-brainer if you ask us. Keep in mind that it won't last for long, though.
By the way, that's not the only incredibly affordable option from EcoFlow right now. You can also purchase the Delta 2 bundle with a 220W solar panel for less than $800 at Amazon. For context, the two items usually retail for almost $1,650, so you're saving yourself $850 by going for the 52% markdown! The bundle deal is also only available for a little while on Amazon.
The Delta 2 is an exceptional choice for seasoned solar generator users and first-time buyers alike. Its app control is intuitive and easy to use, but you can always interact with the station off the app.
With this large buddy, you get as many as 15 outlets for various essentials and home appliances. It features six AC ports with 1800W output and 2700W surge, two USB-C with 100W max output, four USB-As, two DC5521 ports and a single Cigarette Lighter port (10A/12.6V).
With its massive 1,024Wh capacity and safe 1800W output, this fella safely runs 90% of home appliances. And if that's not enough for your needs, connect an expansion battery (sold separately) and enjoy! The Delta 2 works with different EcoFlow expansion batteries and can reach a maximum of 3kWh capacity. And that's not all, either!
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
03 Oct, 2024Unprecedented EcoFlow Delta 2 deal saves you a massive $510 at Amazon
26 Sep, 2024The Anker Solix 521 power station is a real bargain for Prime members on Amazon
10 Sep, 2024Save 50% on the 1152Wh Bluetti AC180 with this gorgeous limited-time Amazon deal
03 Sep, 2024Hurry up and grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 for 50% off through Amazon’s epic flash sale
21 Aug, 2024The compact Anker 535 portable power station drops to a new all-time low at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: