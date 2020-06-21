Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes
When you think of Apple iPhone dummies, you think of Sonny Dickson. The Australian burst onto the scene as a teen back in 2013 sharing images of iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c mock-up units and has passed along reliable information since. Today, Dickson tweeted the first dummy models of the three iPhone 12 screen sizes (5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches). Of course, we still expect Apple to launch four 5G phones in September including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We get four phones out of three screen sizes because the iPhone 12 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro will both have 6.1-inch displays. The difference between the two will probably be the camera setups and perhaps a larger battery, more memory, and a better battery life on the iPhone 12 Pro.
Dickson's iPhone 12 dummies "confirm" the throwback design for the iPhone 12 series
All four phones should be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset with 15 billion transistors in each chip. The A13 Bionic, the component currently used by Apple on the iPhone 11 series, is produced by TSMC using its 7nm process and contains 8.5 billion transistors. The more transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient they are. The two Pro models should feature the ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the screen will update 120 times in a second delivering smoother scrolling and enhanced video game animation.
The Pro models are also believed to come with 50% more memory (6GB of LPDDR5 RAM) than the standard handsets and for the first time, the basic configuration of the iPhone will include 128GB of storage. Rumors pertaining to the rear cameras have been unsettled with some tipsters calling for the inclusion of the time-of-flight based LiDAR depth sensor on all four phones. Others point to a recently leaked CAD image to prove that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will offer the additional sensor. Introduced on the 2020 iPad Pro tablets, the LiDAR sensor computes the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off the subject and return to the sensor. Armed with this data, the sensor can offer users enhanced AR capabilities and improved bokeh blurs on portrait shots.
The new iPhones will supposedly feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem; the chip supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals. However, some analysts believe that only the Pro models will work with the faster 5G mmWave signals. This means that T-Mobile subscribers who want a 5G iPhone this year might be limited to buying the lower-priced standard models. That's because only a small part of T-Mobile's 5G network is using mmWave spectrum at this time. And only a small part of the country can use Verizon's 5G network right now. While there will always be consumers who have to own the latest and greatest iPhone models, and faster 5G speeds are impressive, not too many 5G iPhone users will get the opportunity to download a video in the blink of an eye this year.
The combination of 5G and the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is sure to be a battery killer. Apple will reportedly hike the battery capacities on the 2020 iPhones with the iPhone 12 Pro Max rumored to sport a 4400mAh battery. That would be a 10.8% hike over the battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max; the latter has already delighted users with its remarkable longevity.
