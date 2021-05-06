Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Mobile payments

Twitter's newest creator-friendly feature is now official and rolling out to select accounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 06, 2021, 4:25 PM
Twitter's newest creator-friendly feature is now official and rolling out to select accounts
Twitter is having a pretty big week in terms of adding highly requested features, and even though the social media platform's hundreds of millions of active users around the world remain unable to edit their tweets after publishing them, we're sure many of you will find the two latest changes almost as convenient as that.

Just one day after ditching its annoying image cropping habit to finally display "bigger and better" (and especially taller) pics on both iPhones and Android handsets, Twitter is officially launching a functionality that first made the rounds a couple of weeks ago.

The aptly named "Tip Jar" option is bound to put a big smile on the faces of all sorts of "creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits", and hopefully, make it easier for these people and organizations to find the time to keep us all entertained and informed on Twitter.

For the time being, only a "limited group" of such accounts from "around the world" can be (easily) set up to allow followers to directly send them money using one of a variety of payment services. Said services, by the way, include PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, Bandcamp, and Cash App, although availability naturally differs from region to region.


If you want to send a "tip" to an "applicable" account on iOS or Android, the good news is you can start doing that with no restrictions... as long as you use the English-language version of Twitter. Eventually, the plan is obviously to expand the feature to "more languages" and "soon" allow more people to receive tips.

Before sending any of your hard-earned money to your favorite amateur entertainer, freelance journalist, political pundit, or mobile tech leaker, you might be happy to hear Twitter will not intervene in the tipping process in any way, directing you to your financial app of choice when making a donation and taking no "cut" from the sender or the receiver of tips.

The Tip Jar icon can be easily located next to the Follow button on an "applicable account's" profile page, and to make everything even more effortless and hassle-free, Twitter is letting Android users send money within Spaces conversations as well.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Latest Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 leak tips new sizes
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
Popular stories
In-house Pixel 6 chipset increasingly likely as Google confirms existence of Whitechapel
Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Samsung's next big tablets get a fresh batch of leaked renders and specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless