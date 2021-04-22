Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Twitter launches Professional Profiles for businesses

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 22, 2021, 6:28 AM
Twitter launches Professional Profiles for businesses
Twitter has officially launched a test of its new profile type called Professional Profiles, aimed to allow businesses to display specific information to potential customers, Engadget reports.

Twitter Business has posted an image showing what the new profile looks like, with a short description reading: “Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles!”

 Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's product lead, has thrown in additional hype, saying that “Businesses will soon be able to distinguish themselves on Twitter with distinct attributes on their Profile!”

From the image, posted above, we can see that businesses will be able to display their address and a map of their location directly under the number of followers. According to Baykpour, though, Twitter will soon implement more features, tailored toward business.

At the moment Twitter is testing Professional Profiles with just a handful of business owners in the US, with a rollout to a wider audience to follow in the next few months.

