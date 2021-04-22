Twitter launches Professional Profiles for businesses
Twitter Business has posted an image showing what the new profile looks like, with a short description reading: “Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles!”
Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! pic.twitter.com/fAnzzMN1tL— Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2021
Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's product lead, has thrown in additional hype, saying that “Businesses will soon be able to distinguish themselves on Twitter with distinct attributes on their Profile!”
Just getting started here. Businesses will soon be able to distinguish themselves on Twitter with distinct attributes on their Profile! https://t.co/0ey4Jj8d5s— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) April 22, 2021
From the image, posted above, we can see that businesses will be able to display their address and a map of their location directly under the number of followers. According to Baykpour, though, Twitter will soon implement more features, tailored toward business.
At the moment Twitter is testing Professional Profiles with just a handful of business owners in the US, with a rollout to a wider audience to follow in the next few months.