Twitter launches Professional Profiles for businesses

“Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles!”

Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! pic.twitter.com/fAnzzMN1tL — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2021





“Businesses will soon be able to distinguish themselves on Twitter with distinct attributes on their Profile!”

Just getting started here. Businesses will soon be able to distinguish themselves on Twitter with distinct attributes on their Profile! https://t.co/0ey4Jj8d5s — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) April 22, 2021



