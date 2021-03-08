Twitter will introduce an Undo button



Twitter’s new “Undo” button seems like a partial solution, as it shows the company is still on the offensive about the idea to edit tweets.





The Undo button isn't the only new feature expected to come to Twitter. Recently, the network was spotted testing a Shop button that shows up in tweets including links to online stores, and earlier, the Super Follow feature was introduced, allowing people to charge for access to their tweets. We won't be surprised if Twitter has more goodies to show us in the near future.

Over the years there has been pressure on the social network from the Twitter community to add an edit button.