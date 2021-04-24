You soon might be able to leave a tip for your favorite Twitter creator









Twitter is working on Tip Jar right on the user profile https://t.co/kqzQmiDFKcpic.twitter.com/VacGyJJ8DU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2021

Twitter has yet to make Tip Jar official and even if it did, it is not clear yet who will be allowed to put the Tip Jar button on their profile and Spaces. It is possible that users will have to have a certain number of followers to use the feature. And don't forget that back in February, Twitter announced Super Follows which will allow members to charge for exclusive content from a creator. Clubhouse, by the way, started its own Direct Payment feature on April 5th.

Will popular Twitter creators be able to fill up their Tip Jars or produce enough interesting exclusive content to generate worthwhile income from Twitter users? That remains to be seen. But it should be interesting to see what the results of adding these features might be.



