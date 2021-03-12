Spaces, Twitter's answer to Clubhouse, is coming









Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021



At the moment, Spaces is still available for download on iOS and Android, but because it's still in the beta version, you can only join already existing chatrooms created by Twitter. In order to create your own custom audio hubs, you will have to wait for the full version to come out in April.