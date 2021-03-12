Spaces, Twitter's answer to Clubhouse, is coming
March 10, 2021
In its full-blown alpha version to be launched on iOS and Android next month, Spaces will allow you to host your own audio chatroom to hang out with friends or make new ones. Also, unlike Clubhouse, it's going to allow you to record clips and either Tweet or DM them. Spaces is also branching out with features like Super Follows, which lets you into a kind of paid VIP club for special content from your favorite "creators."
Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your out for live Spaces above your home tl— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021