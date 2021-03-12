Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Apps App spotlight

Spaces, Twitter's answer to Clubhouse, is coming

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 12, 2021, 3:26 AM
Spaces, Twitter's answer to Clubhouse, is coming
If anyone were to launch an alternative to the Clubhouse app, it makes sense that it would be Twitter, king of sharing wordly wisdom online. And it's done just that: instead of tweeting your thoughts all the time, you can now put them to the mic in a new app called Spaces. Twitter made the announcement in a Twitter Space itself (which you can only access on mobile OS, not on the website just yet).

In its full-blown alpha version to be launched on iOS and Android next month, Spaces will allow you to host your own audio chatroom to hang out with friends or make new ones. Also, unlike Clubhouse, it's going to allow you to record clips and either Tweet or DM them. Spaces is also branching out with features like Super Follows, which lets you into a kind of paid VIP club for special content from your favorite "creators."

At the moment, Spaces is still available for download on iOS and Android, but because it's still in the beta version, you can only join already existing chatrooms created by Twitter. In order to create your own custom audio hubs, you will have to wait for the full version to come out in April. 



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless