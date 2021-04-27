Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Twitter to show links to COVID-19 vaccine info in your timeline

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 27, 2021, 7:15 AM
Twitter to show links to COVID-19 vaccine info in your timeline
The global pandemic is far from over but thanks to recent vaccination efforts the situation is slowly improving. In the US, around 42.5% have already received at least one COVID-19 shot, but many people are still reluctant to get vaccinated.

In a bid to offer more transparent and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines, Twitter has announced that it will display fact boxes in users’ timelines, containing “links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts.”

  
The new feature is already rolling out and should reach all Twitter accounts until the end of the week. The new fact-box is also region-dependent, people will get relevant info depending on the country they’re in.

Last year Twitter started labeling potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19, with the label "Get the facts about COVID-19" showing under dubious tweets.

The new fact-box expands on the idea, and hopefully, more people will get scrutinized and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines in the battle against the mischievous virus.

