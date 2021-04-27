Twitter to show links to COVID-19 vaccine info in your timeline
In a bid to offer more transparent and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines, Twitter has announced that it will display fact boxes in users’ timelines, containing “links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts.”
As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 26, 2021
This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts.
The new feature is already rolling out and should reach all Twitter accounts until the end of the week. The new fact-box is also region-dependent, people will get relevant info depending on the country they’re in.
The new fact-box expands on the idea, and hopefully, more people will get scrutinized and trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines in the battle against the mischievous virus.