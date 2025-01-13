One of the best Pixel 8a promos is back on Amazon once again, but only for a limited time
After discounting the gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold by $300, Amazon launched another promo for those seeking a mid-range option. It's, of course, yet another Pixel 8a discount! The unit is $100 off at the e-commerce giant in all four available colors, landing it at about ~$400. For those seeking more onboard storage (256GB), the Google Pixel phone in Obsidian is 18% off, saving you $100.
As you may already know, this mid-range Android phone was $120 off during the October Prime Big Deal Days. But this sale lasted very shortly and didn't return even on Black Friday. In other words, if you don't feel like waiting for that discount to reappear (which may not happen for months), this is your chance to get one of the best mid-range phones without breaking the bank.
As for the camera, the Android 14 phone features the same 64 MP main unit and 13 MP ultra-wide sensor as its predecessor. With Google's supreme image processing algorithms, the Pixel 8a delivers splendid photos.
This fella might not look uber-premium due to its large bezels, but it's got quite a bit to offer. It stands out with a smooth 6.1-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate support. As we've mentioned in our Pixel 8a review, you can't force the display to keep 120Hz refresh rates at all times, but that's not necessarily a drawback. Another thing is that this buddy gets plenty bright for outdoor use.
Under the hood, you've got the AI-oriented Tensor G3 chipset, allowing advanced Gemini AI features at your fingertips. True, the unit offers 8GB RAM, but it's still quite capable on the performance front. Of course, this processor doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning, so we'd suggest opting for the OnePlus 12R if you wish extra power.
So, do you think this Google Pixel phone is good enough to meet your needs? If so, be sure to hurry up and save $100 on it at Amazon. After all, limited-time sales don't often continue for very long.
