One of the best Pixel 8a promos is back on Amazon once again, but only for a limited time

A close-up of a person holding the Pixel 8a in Bay, showcasing its camera module and rear design.
After discounting the gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold by $300, Amazon launched another promo for those seeking a mid-range option. It's, of course, yet another Pixel 8a discount! The unit is $100 off at the e-commerce giant in all four available colors, landing it at about ~$400. For those seeking more onboard storage (256GB), the Google Pixel phone in Obsidian is 18% off, saving you $100.

Save 20% on the Pixel 8a at Amazon

One of the best mid-range phones, the Pixel 8a, is $100 off once again! The device is just under $400 at Amazon in its 128GB configuration. You can save the same amount on all four colorways, and the 256GB model in Obsidian is $100 off as well.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

As you may already know, this mid-range Android phone was $120 off during the October Prime Big Deal Days. But this sale lasted very shortly and didn't return even on Black Friday. In other words, if you don't feel like waiting for that discount to reappear (which may not happen for months), this is your chance to get one of the best mid-range phones without breaking the bank.

This fella might not look uber-premium due to its large bezels, but it's got quite a bit to offer. It stands out with a smooth 6.1-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate support. As we've mentioned in our Pixel 8a review, you can't force the display to keep 120Hz refresh rates at all times, but that's not necessarily a drawback. Another thing is that this buddy gets plenty bright for outdoor use.

Under the hood, you've got the AI-oriented Tensor G3 chipset, allowing advanced Gemini AI features at your fingertips. True, the unit offers 8GB RAM, but it's still quite capable on the performance front. Of course, this processor doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning, so we'd suggest opting for the OnePlus 12R if you wish extra power.

As for the camera, the Android 14 phone features the same 64 MP main unit and 13 MP ultra-wide sensor as its predecessor. With Google's supreme image processing algorithms, the Pixel 8a delivers splendid photos.

So, do you think this Google Pixel phone is good enough to meet your needs? If so, be sure to hurry up and save $100 on it at Amazon. After all, limited-time sales don't often continue for very long.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

