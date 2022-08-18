Too good to compete with iPhone and Samsung: The Xiaomi phone that must be protected at all costs?

good

news

Of course, that's Xiaomi...

Xiaomi's CEO officially confirmed the phone isn't going to be released globally - similar to Xiaomi's previous Ultra flagships. While this doesn't necessarily make us, tech enthusiasts, happy, it's good to know not to have empty hopes...

conspiracy theory

educated guess

nonsense

Anyway, you can call the following a, an, or outright, but is it a coincidence that Xiaomi's most premium flagship phones haven't been released globally, or if they have, Xiaomi's had to basically pull them back by not restocking them?I've discussed this before, but I really do believe that Xiaomi's job on the smartphone market (as far as flagship phones are concerned) was and is to fill in Huawei's boots. It's not hard to see - Xiaomi launched its first Ultra flagship after the Huawei ban settled in.Here's something even more obvious - Huawei's premium flagship phones focused on the camera, fast charging, and eye-catching design, and now Xiaomi's premium flagship phones focus on... the camera, fast charging, and eye-catching design.But probably the biggest hard evidence that "Xiaomi is the new Huawei" is the manufacturer's recently announced partnership with an ex-Huawei partner, Leica. The German camera hardware maker, which was part of Huawei's smartphone camera takeover, has now found a new home, and that's on Xiaomi's flagship phones.Xiaomi might not be exactly as aggressive as Huawei was between 2017-2020 when it came to hardware upgrades, but it's certainly a worthy successor. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra were regarded as some of the best phones for taking photos at the time. The story with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra isn't any different, as the 1-inch Sony 989 sensor in Xiaomi's latest flagship is probably a couple of years ahead of what the competition will have to offer.