Huawei introduces its newest foldable phone worldwide: the Huawei Mate Xs 2

Check out our hands-on previews of Huawei's newly announced products: The Mate Xs 2 has been available for purchase for about two weeks now but is only limited to the Chinese market. Now, Huawei is bringing its latest premium foldable to other markets as well, all for the humble price of €1999, with sales starting in June.Admittedly, that is a hefty price tag, even with the fact that we are talking about a foldable device here. So, what does the Huawei Mate Xs 2 have to offer, to garner such a price? Let's take a look at its specs on paper, features, and quirks.





According to the company, the new hinge that's inside the Mate Xs 2 does not leave that ever so annoying crease on the display and judging by the press images we were provided that seems to be the case.



During the announcement, Huawei made sure to point out the weight of the Mate Xs 2, which is 255g (the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 271g), making it the lightest foldable phone to date. According to the company, it was able to achieve this by using "ultra-light glass fibers" for the phone's back, as well as "aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high strength steel" for its structure. Huawei also says that thanks to these materials, the phone is not only lighter but also tougher.



One of the more significant improvements over the predecessor is the new camera system. The Mate Xs 2 comes with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP 120-degree field-of-view ultrawide, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom.



Huawei has thankfully put the selfie-shooter on the Mate 2x's main display, so you will be able to use it while the phone is fully unfolded. As for its specs, it has 10MP and an aperture of f/2.2, neatly positioned in a punch-hole style cut out at the top right corner of the screen.



Delving in a bit more into the Mate Xs 2 specs, it is being powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset from Qualcomm, which is a bit of a bummer, to put it mildly. After all, is it normal for a €1999 phone in 2022 to not have 5G connectivity? Well, we will let you decide that for yourself.



The international model also comes with only one option for RAM/storage—8/512GB. Inside, there is a 4,880mAh battery that can be fast-charged at a maximum of 66W.

Does the Huawei Mate Xs 2 offer enough for the price?





Huawei has definitely produced a device that looks appealing to the eye, although that is a topic that is highly debatable and depends on on personal preferences. The weight of the phone and its slimmer design are also impressive, especially when put against competitors on the market like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.





However, €1999 is the type of price tag that would shun many potential customers away from purchasing the Mate Xs 2, even the hard-core enthusiasts out there who buy such phones for the novelty. We here at PhoneArena are eager to get the chance to do a full-fledged review of Huawei's latest premium foldable, where we would get a better chance to answer who this phone is intended for.