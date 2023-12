The Galaxy S24 Ultra mystery: Apple-influenced Samsung not letting the Galaxy Note design die

Galaxy S24 Ultra

But what do you think? Is Samsung doing enough to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra an attractive offer? Let’s not forget that the Galaxy S24 Ultra probably isn’t aimed at people who already have a recent flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra . But what about people rocking the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S21 Ultra, or something older? Are you tempted to upgrade?

In the end, I think I’m liking thedesign quite a bit more than the S23 Ultra despite the subtle changes to the design. But as I write above, I recognize that the only reason I like the look of theis because it appears to fix some little annoyances with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design, and seeing this addressed is satisfying. But this doesn’t mean I’m a fan of the Galaxy Ultra design as a whole.Let’s not forget that theis still very much the “Galaxy Note” flagship Samsung “discontinued” but really kept around in the form of the premium S series flagship.And one thing has been and will be true about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and the new S24 Ultra, and this is that the square Note design isn’t for me. Don’t get me wrong, there’s something appealing about an all-screen rectangle, and I often pick up theand just look at the screen because it’s so attractive… But from a practical standpoint, the square doesn’t simply go well with such a large phone.