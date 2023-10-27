If TSMC builds the fully customized Tensor G5 chip, the 2025 Pixel 10 could see another price hike

Tensor G3 SoC. The Magic Editor allows users to move and re-size a subject in a picture, change the background lighting of a photo, and more. Another new AI feature is the Audio Magic Eraser which eliminates some distracting sounds made on the audio track of a video you've recorded. The Google Tensor G3 chipset that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be able to help the new Pixel phones handle some of the AI features debuting on the devices although some features, possibly including the Magic Editor, go through Google servers and might not actually use theSoC. The Magic Editor allows users to move and re-size a subject in a picture, change the background lighting of a photo, and more. Another new AI feature is the Audio Magic Eraser which eliminates some distracting sounds made on the audio track of a video you've recorded.





The problem is that when it comes to raw power and energy efficiency, the Tensor G3 can't approach the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or even a three-year-old Apple A-series application processor. As noted by Wccftech earlier this month, the Geekbench battle between the A14 Bionic and the Tensor G3 saw Apple's older SoC winning both single-core (2139 vs. 1760) and multi-core (5093 vs. 4442) tests. Reportedly, Google wants the Tensor chips to ooze performance and efficiency like Apple's chips do.

The first Tensor chip "fully customized by Google" is expected to be the 2025 G5 for the Pixel 10 series







Even if Google has its hands in designing most of the G4, there isn't expected to be much of an upgrade until the Tensor G5 which the tipster says will be completely designed by Google. The Tensor G5 could end up being made by TSMC using its 3nm process node. However, switching from Samsung Foundry to TSMC will cost Google more money and that might force Google to hike the price of the Pixel 10 series or accept a lower profit margin.







On the other hand, if Samsung Foundry can show that its 3nm process node can match TSMC, especially when it comes to yield, Google might continue to give Samsung the business. And speaking about business, in the U.S. Google raised the price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by $100 so if Google feels comfortable with Samsung Foundry, perhaps the Pixel 10 series won't require a price hike after all.

Google hopes that the Tensor G5 is completely free of Samsung's influence







The problem here is that it is just too early to know. A former Google executive said during the summer that the Tensor G4 will only be partially customized by Google while the Tensor G5 will be completely designed by Google and will also feature advanced packaging technology. The former Google executive also said that the company didn't know whether it was worth the extra expense to build custom chipsets for the Pixel line since the phone has not been a huge seller ever since Google released the first Pixel and Pixel XL models in 2016. Google hopes that the Tensor G5 will be completely free of Samsung although it still plans on licensing CPU cores from Arm.



