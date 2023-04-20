Amazon makes the unlocked TCL 10L with 256GB storage and four rear cameras absurdly cheap





The latest such device to go no less than 50 percent under its list price is the 2020-released TCL 10L. Due to its super-advanced age and the brand's spotty (at best) software support track record, the 6.5-incher's main weakness is pretty obvious and completely unsurprising.

TCL 10L Unlocked for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Use, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.53-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,000mAh Battery, 48 + 8 + 2 + 2MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Shooter, Arctic White and Mariana Blue Colors $150 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





If you can live with Android 11 in this day and age, the hardware specifications of the undeniably stunning mid-ranger available on Amazon for 150 bucks less than its $299.99 regular price in eye-catching Mariana Blue and Arctic White paint jobs are all but guaranteed to knock your socks off.





We're talking about an incredibly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a hefty 6GB memory count, as well as no less than four rear-facing cameras, one 16MP front-facing shooter, and a reasonably sizable 4,000mAh battery squeezed into a not-too-heavy and not-too-thick body that's almost all screen on the front.





The 91 percent screen-to-body ratio advertised on TCL's official website for this model is impressive for any price bracket today (even though it's probably not entirely accurate), and the 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel itself is pretty high-quality too, sporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a tiny "dotch", aka hole punch, in the top left corner.





Of course, the quad camera system on the back of the TCL 10L is arguably not as great as it might sound, including not one but two largely useless 2MP sensors in addition to a primary 48MP snapper and a decent 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the Snapdragon 665 processor running the raw power show is... quite old and thus probably not very energy-efficient.



