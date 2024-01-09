You can now get the budget-friendly TCL 40 XL at a whopping 46% off on Amazon
Having a flagship-level smartphone is cool and all, but high-end handsets tend to come at quite a hefty price. That’s why you might appreciate what Amazon has to offer to those of you who don’t care much about all the latest and most advanced in smartphone technology or are on a shoestring budget. Right now, it’s letting you get the TCL 40XL at almost half the price, giving you way more bang for your buck than usual.
Right off the bat, we have to say you shouldn’t go overboard with your expectations. Since this puppy costs just $179.99 at its regular price, it’s fair to say that you could expect some hiccups here and there. That being said, this phone has everything you could be looking for in an entry-level device.
This puppy even features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth snapper, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, you also have an 8MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and packs a large 5,000mAh battery.
While it undoubtedly has plenty of drawbacks, the phone is good enough to meet your basic needs. If you don’t need much more than that, we suggest you go ahead and get this puppy at its lowest price while you can.
At 46% off its price tag, the TCL phone lands at its lowest price on Amazon for the first time this year. Mind you, we haven’t seen this price cut too often last year, either. It appeared briefly during the Black Friday campaign, only to return now and give you another chance to get one of the best phones under $200 at almost half its price.
The TCL phone has a 6.75-inch display and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space that expands all the way up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It also runs on Android 13 out of the box.
